Melissa Gorga Ridiculed for ‘Really Weird’ & ‘All Wrong’ Outfit

The cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” got together last week at Dolores Catania’s boyfriend’s home for a Roaring 20s-inspired theme party. According to Page Six, the women were filming the finale for the 13th season of RHONJ and the Bravo stars shared glimpses of their looks on Instagram.

Melissa Gorga showed off her style choice for the night in a couple of photos posted to Instagram with her husband Joe Gorga. She used the caption, “THEY JUST KEEP COMING. BUT THATS WHAT KEEPS US GOING. #rhonj.” Here is her post:

Many fans commented on Gorga’s post to compliment her style but the Bravo star’s look was heavily criticized on social media as several said she missed the mark for the theme while others slammed her for filtering her photos.

Gorga Was Slammed by Fans for the Whole Post, From the Caption to Her ‘Roaring 20s’ Inspired Look

Gorga was ripped on Instagram as well as on Reddit after she shared her look for the party, with some people calling out her caption. One person wrote, “Nobody comes for you. Nobody cares about you enough to come for you. Lifelong backup dancer.” Another said, “Shut up…nobody is coming for you guys.”

Many other people called out Gorga’s outfit, with someone saying, “boo you look a mess.” Someone else wrote, “Nawww.. not feelin this.” One person wrote, “Love ya M but not feeling this outfit.” Someone commented, “No thank you absolutely all wrong…She really thinks she’s some thing but she should take a look in the mirror.”

Gorga was also roasted on Reddit in a thread about the Housewives’ outfits in general. “Melissa is so full of herself,” someone said. Another added, “the amount that she face tunes that selfie makes me think she’s actually deeply insecure… she almost completely removed her nose, there is zero skin texture, it looks really weird,” regarding a close-up selfie of Gorga’s face included in the screenshots on Reddit.

One person commented, “And it’s always so posey posey. I would love to just see a natural candid shot of her. Not where she’s trying to be the main character.” One person wrote, “Melissa trying to make herself pose like a Kardashian next to her leprechaun of a husband.” Someone else said, “Melissa doesn’t look good in any of these pictures.”

The criticisms continued, with one Redditor writing, “Melissa looks like the fortune teller of the party…wtf is she wearing? 20s theme doesn’t just mean sparkle!” Another called her “so cringe” and someone else said, “what the actual f*** are you wearing?” One commenter said, “I’m not even a Melissa hater, but the levels of annoying she is giving in these photos is SIMPLY too much.”

Gorga Made Headlines This Week When She & Joe Gorga Decided to Skip Teresa Giudice’s Wedding to Luis Ruelas

The Roaring 20s party was apparently a very fiery one as Page Six reported that a huge fight during the event led to the Gorgas skipping Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. According to the publication, a source shared that “There was a very tense ‘Housewives’ finale filmed earlier this week.”

Page Six’s Eileen Reslen later added on Twitter, “The #RHONJ finale blowout fight that caused Melissa and Joe not to attend Teresa’s wedding was due to Teresa pushing a rumor about Melissa that would ’cause drama’ in her marriage to Joe, a source tells me.”

