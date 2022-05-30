Melissa Gorga Ripped by Fans for ‘Beyond Cringe’ Video

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 just wrapped with an explosive reunion and the cast members might be back at it again, according to a report from ScreenRant that shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the women filming at events.

According to the publication, the first event was hosted by Melissa Gorga at a roller skating rink in Staten Island and she shared a couple of photos and videos to Instagram of the 80s themed party in New York. One of the videos she posted on Instagram, however, soon got picked up and shared on Reddit, where many RHONJ fans ripped into the star.

Gorga captioned the video, set to BOOM by Tiësto and Sevenn, “It’s the 80’s for me. #RHONJ.” Here is the video of Gorga dancing at the roller skating rink:

Many Fans Called Out Gorga Over the Video in Her Instagram Comments & on Reddit

The clip of Gorga dancing while roller skating was a miss for many fans, with several commenting on her Instagram that she should have used an 80s song since that was the theme. “Melissa- you missed the chance to put an 80s song on this video!!” one person wrote. Another commented, “I love Tiesto, but wouldn’t an 80s song be more appropriate?”

Many people slammed the RHONJ star in a Reddit thread which said that it seemed as though Gorga was channeling a similar video from The Griffin Brothers:

The thread showed off the original video followed by Gorga’s version and was titled, “A couple wks was ago, Melissa posted in her stories that this was her jam. She was inspired. (Her version is at the end.)” Many people took to the comments to blast her, one person writing, “Why is this even happening #cringe.” Another wrote, “she don’t know how to dance.”

Someone said, “So cringe!” Another commenter wrote, “this would be more likeable if she was doing it with friends, just having fun. but by herself, it just comes off as too attention whorey. Id want to throw out her sprinkle cookies too.” Someone said, “Well that was embarrassing to watch….” Another Redditor reacted, “This is beyond cringe.”

One commenter wrote, “The three guys in the beginning looked like they were having fun and it made me nostalgic for roller skating… Melissa just looked kind of sad and like you said sad attention whorey.”

Several comments criticized her outfit, with one saying, “The outfit is ridiculous.” Another said, “She is so embarrassing and continually looking for a reason to wear as little clothes as possible, thirsty girl.” Someone wrote, “Apparently this is the first filmed event for the next seasons and it’s HER event. I bet she only made it an 80s roller skating party so she has an excuse to wear this stupid outfit and ham up. She’s so annoying.” Another agreed that she looked “awkward” and someone said, “Why is she doing it by herself? Where’s her friends?”

The 12th Season of RHONJ Just Wrapped But Reports Are Circulating That Season 13 Is Already Filming

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” just wrapped up earlier in May following a drama-packed 3-episode reunion. Bravo has yet to announce the show’s renewal for a 13th season but it’s common for the network to wait until just before the premiere to officially announce its return.

Some outlets and fans have speculated that the show’s already begun filming again with many RHONJ cast members sharing photos and videos of possible events, like Gorga’s. According to Reality Blurb, season 12 cast members and other rumored new stars were spotted at the 80s theme roller skating event where the cameras were rolling.

