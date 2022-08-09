Melissa Gorga Dragged for Sharing ‘Rough Patch’ Text Message

Melissa Gorga has been making headlines for several days after it was reported that she and her husband Joe Gorga would not be attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable. They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs,” a source told People magazine.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her now-husband Luis Ruelas tied the knot on Saturday, August 6, 2022, without Joe and Melissa present. The wedding, which was filmed for a Bravo special, has been one of the most talked about events in the history of RHONJ.

And while Joe and Melissa haven’t spoken out about their decision to skip the soiree, they have been active on social media. The couple went down to the Jersey Shore with Melissa’s family and shared some photos and videos on social media of the weekend’s festivities. And, on August 7, 2022, Melissa shared something else that has fans talking.

Melissa Shared a Text Message That She Received From an Employee

One of the only things that Melissa has posted on her Instagram Stories since Teresa and Luis’ weekend wedding is a text message that was sent to her by an employee, presumably from her Envy boutique.

“Thinking of you & hoping you’re OK. I live in my own little world over here, so had no idea you were experiencing a rough patch. Just want you to know from what I’ve gathered So far, you’re a true gem! You have a husband who worships the ground you walk on & three beautiful healthy children, it’s all that truly matters!!!!!” the message read.

“Continue to keep your enthusiasm & positive vibes spinning, so nothing gets in your way. In the short time I’ve known you, I can whole heartily [sic] say I’m proud to call you my boss! Luv ya & hope you enjoy the rest of your day!” the text continued.

Melissa shared this and added two emoji: Prayer hands and a red heart.

RHONJ Fans Reacted to the Message on Reddit

Although Melissa didn’t provide any context for the message that she shared, RHONJ fans shared their opinions of the text — and their feelings on Melissa sharing it, especially so close to her sister-in-law’s wedding.

“I used to follow her on IG but I had to unfollow. She is insanely self obsessed, I swear every story she posted was about herself and how beautiful she is. She would repost so many posts from other people gushing over her looks. She is a very attractive woman, but c’mon,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the text.

“People who always share the nice texts they receive like this are so embarrassing. She must know she doesn’t deserve the compliment but wants others to believe it too lol,” someone else added.

“This girl is so self-absorbed she’s drowning herself. Why does she think we even care about what her friend says to her via DM or text?? We don’t,” a third person wrote.

“Who wrote this drivel? Must’ve been penned by one of those insipid Marco sisters. This takes b.s to a whole new level. No one was looking for you at the wedding yesterday,” another comment read.

“WTF. Did melissa write this post to herself? I am confused. She is so full of herself she had to post right after the wedding. Always has to be in spot light. Can’t stand her and her husband phony. The end is near Mr. and Mrs. Gorga,” a fifth Reddit user said.

