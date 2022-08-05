Melissa Gorga Shows Off New House in Sneak Peek Video

Melissa Gorga’s dream home is coming to fruition. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is building a huge new home with her husband, Joe Gorga, and it looks to be nearing its final phase of construction.

In December 2020, the famous family sold their 9,100 square-foot Montville, New Jersey, mansion for $2.5 million, according to People. They had lived in their family home with their kids Antonia, Gino, and Joey, for 12 years and it was featured in many scenes on the Bravo reality show.

In February 2022, Melissa appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and addressed her living situation. “I’m in a rental house right now while we’re building a new home in Bergen County, in another county,” the RHONJ star told host Andy Cohen at the time, per BravoTV.com.

But the mom of three’s latest update teases another move isn’t too far off.

Melissa Gorga Shared a New Video of Her House

In an Instagram video posted on July 29, 2022, Melissa showed off the progress of the new house. The first shots were of the bare bones of the house when construction first started, but later footage showed finished walls with elaborate trim, molding, an ornate ceiling design, and a massive curved staircase leading into a large foyer. The front grand entry double doors were also in.

“Missy G’s main house in progress,” Melissa captioned the clip. “I love house design. I should paint the front door black?? Yes or No?”

Fans responded in the comment section with suggestions on paint colors but many told the Bravo star to leave the “gorgeous” door as is.

Melissa Gorga Told Her Husband Exactly What She Wanted

In a video posted by Bravo.com, Joe Gorga explained why the couple made the move to build a brand new home.

“[Melissa] said, ‘I want a new house: white, new, modern,'” he revealed.

According to People, on the first day of construction, Joe made it clear he pulled all the stops to make his wife happy. “Got an architect. We designed [it] the way we wanted – exactly what Melissa wanted,” he said. “I want a big closet. I want this, I want that, I want a big laundry room,’ and here we go.’

Melissa previously told BravoTV.com that the home build was taking longer than expected due to setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It took us so long just to get the permits to frame [the house], you have no idea,” she said. “It’s costing us double the amount of money, and it’s taking triple the amount of time to get the materials. So we’re probably building a house in the absolute worst time possible, but we’re doing it anyway.”

While the new house is big, Melissa has claimed it won’t be a “McMansion.”

“The McMansions were so in for so long. Everybody wanted the large homes. Now, you couldn’t pay me to put me back in one of those monstrosities,” she said on “Watch What Happens Live” last year, per The New York Post. “I’m over it. I feel like I’ve been there, I’ve done that,”

Of her new home, the RHONJ star added, “It’s going to be a beautiful home, we are designing it right now. I want it different, a little bit more modern. It doesn’t have to be as massive. But of course, Joe and I are building it, so it’s going to be great . . . we are excited.”

