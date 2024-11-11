RHONJ Stars Film Scene For Reality TV Crossover

Stars from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” were back to filming, but it wasn’t for their own show.

On November 9, TMZ reported that RHONJ stars Melissa and Joe Gorga filmed for the MTV reality show “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” The Gorgas shot scenes at TAO nightclub in New York City alongside “Jersey Shore” OG Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. In a clip shared by the outlet, Polizzi was filmed chatting with the Gorgas. RHONJ co-star Danielle Cabral was also at the club, although it is unclear if she was filmed for MTV.

In a post on her Instagram story, Melissa Gorga shared a photo that clearly showed cameras filming her and her husband with Polizzi. The two women were tagged with the caption “#RHONJ x #JS Crossover.”

The crossover took place as part of a premiere night for “Jersey Shore” star Jenni Farley’s new horror movie “Devon,” which she wrote and directed.

Filming for the 15th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is currently on pause. The 14th season starred Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler as “friends.”

Snooki is Good Friends With a Former RHONJ Star

Polizzi has met several RHONJ cast members in the past. During an interview on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” she said she had previously met Gorga and Giudice. In 2015, she even posted a photo of a lunch date with Gorga.

Polizzi is also friends with former RHONJ cast member Traci Johnson. Johnson is the wife of former NFL star Tiki Barber. She knows Polizzi from their daughters’ cheerleading organization, as seen in an Instagram photo of the two women and their girls.

Polizzi told “Two Ts” that Johnson, who appeared on season 12 of RHONJ, is one of her “best girlfriends.”

Andy Cohen Said It Wouldn’t Make Sense to Add Snooki to RHONJ

There has been speculation that Polizzi would never be invited to join RHONJ. In 2020, Cohen told “Live with Kelly and Ryan” there had been an ongoing rumor that he rejected Polizzi from the Bravo hit. He explained that his hesitation was because Polizzi was already on a completely different type of reality show.

“That’s a rumor that’s popped up a few times over the years,” Cohen said. “It’s always something that I’ve kind of discounted. I’ve thought, it’s two different shows — I don’t see it. I know some of the women actually know her.”

He elaborated on his radio show “Andy Cohen Live.” In 2023, when he brought Polizzi on as a guest. “I said, ‘I don’t see it.’ I was like, I don’t see it at all. Ever.’ Now here’s why I said it. I view you as, like, one of the faces of MTV and the face of ‘Jersey Shore,’” he explained of his feelings of her joining RHONJ. “And so, to me, it’s like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon. It’s too different.”

Polizzi said it was all good, although she did call out Cohen for his tone when he talked about her in the past.