RHONJ Star Responds Rumor That Melissa Gorga Is Getting Her Own Spinoff

Melissa Gorga has been a part of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since season 3, but could things be changing for her and her family?

Since a huge fight broke out between Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice on the finale of season 13 (set to air in 2023), some people have been wondering how the women will film the show together, given that they are no longer on speaking terms.

Gorga has said that she doesn’t have any plans to quit RHONJ despite the rift.

“Obviously, we make good money. I am not going to lie about that. I think anyone who lies about that is a fool. I make a decent salary, okay?” Melissa said. “Putting that aside, my husband makes way more than I do, okay? If I didn’t want to do ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ I could simply quit. Not one thing in my life would change. Not my house. Not my vacations. Not my cars. Zero,” she said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

Gorga later clarified her comments on her Instagram Stories, saying, “I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving.”

It didn’t take long for rumors that she and her husband Joe Gorga may be branching out on their own. But it seems as though those are nothing more than rumors.

Here’s what you need to know:

Margaret Josephs Doesn’t Think Melissa Gorga Is Getting a Spinoff

During a sit-down with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show, he asked Margaret Josephs — a best friend of Melissa Gorga — about the spinoff rumors.

“A season 14. What does that look like when they’re so divided? Because I heard rumors of a spinoff. Yesterday someone called and said they heard a rumor of a spinoff with Joe and Melissa. Do you see that happening?” Lewis asked Josephs.

“I haven’t heard anything like that,” Josephs responded. “I would hope that we could all still be together,” she added.

“But how are you gonna do that?” Lewis interrupted.

“We have such an amazing dynamic,” Josephs continued. “I think our show works so well because everybody has such an intimate relationship. We’ve been together for so long, A. There’s family members, there’s real friendships, there’s actual bonds, there’s real life stuff going on,” she continued.

“I think that’s why our show works so well. So, I hope that we could still all be together, but only time will tell,” she added.

Rumors of a Gorga Spinoff Previously Circulated

This isn’t the first time that rumors of a Gorga spinoff have been mentioned, either. Back in 2018, Page Six reported that Joe Gorga was thinking about getting his own home improvement type of show.

“It was a cool concept for a show,. Joe was going to build the houses with his construction business and Melissa was going to get her real estate license and be the interior designer,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Of course, that never came to be, and Melissa and Joe Gorga never actually commented on it.

