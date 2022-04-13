Melissa Gorga Slammed for Using Her Daughter’s Injury for RHONJ Storyline

Melissa Gorga has been on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since 2011, but some fans of the hit Bravo show feel as though she has overstayed her welcome.

For years, fans have criticized Gorga for not having a storyline, and for riding the coattails of her sister-in-law, RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice. In fact, after the first episode of season 12 aired, there was chatter about Gorga getting demoted or fired from the show altogether.

Gorga’s role on the show has been heavily dependent on family drama involving Giudice and her brother, Joe, who is married to Gorga. Although the Gorgas had a bit of their own marital drama — with Joe even saying that he was “done” with the marriage at one point, according to Page Six, a lot of RHONJ fans don’t think that Gorga brings much to the table.

On season 12, Gorga has been in the same boat, sort of on the outskirts of things as her family is knee-deep in drama. However, some fans think that she’s using her daughter, Antonia, to stay relevant this season.

Gorga’s Daughter Has Been a Focus of Season 12

Season 12 of RHONJ has proven to be a hit thus far, with ratings through the roof. According to TV Deets, the April 5, 2022, episode of the show saw a season high of 1.1 million viewers. Regardless, some fans still aren’t happy with Gorga’s role on the show.

Gorga is a mom of three and while her kids are featured less than, say, Giudice’s kids, they are obviously a big part of her life. During season 12, Gorga has struggled with the fact that her almost 17-year-old daughter seemed to be in a bit of a funk. Antonia suffered an injury in 2020, tearing her ACL while cheerleading, according to Bravo’s Daily Dish.

In addition, the Gorgas sold their home and moved to Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, forcing Antonia to change schools.

“The football there is amazing and my boys [Gino and Joey] are such athletes. Our boys are going to high school in Bergen County, so unfortunately that meant putting Antonia in a new school,” Gorga said on an episode of RHONJ.

In addition, Antonia told her mom that she was done cheerleading, which Gorga wasn’t happy about.

“She’s literally telling me that she will never tumble again and she doesn’t care. Just like that. Where that’s where my daughter shined her whole life. Oh my god, that breaks my heart,” Gorga said.

Gorga Was Slammed Online for Using Antonia for Her Own Benefit

There has undoubtedly been a focus on Antonia this season, and Gorga has struggled with her daughter’s thoughts and feelings as she navigates life after a serious injury — and a new school.

Several RHONJ fans took to Reddit to slam Gorga for using her daughter for a storyline on the show.

“Moving during high school made me depressed so I moved you during high school and now I’m concerned. Melissa becoming more unlikable each episode,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Gorga and Antonia.

“Antonia was even rolling her eyes. Melissa needs to go,” read another comment.

“Melissa somehow managed to make having fake storylines her storyline. When Antonia said something about making a 16 year old switch schools, I realized that it was a Produced by Melissa product. I am sure it was stressful to change schools and be sedentary from an injury. I buy that. I just don’t think a 16 year old would articulate it as ‘How could you do this to a 16 year old?!'” another Reddit user weighed in.

“Maybe she saw Kyle [Richards] had that mini story line about Portia being depressed last season and she wanted to copy that? All of Melissa’s story lines are fake,” a fourth comment read.

“Melissa Gorga: STOP TALKING ABOUT your daughter’s life! 16 yr old girls can be very mean, and if you put it out there that she’s depressed that’s all it takes to cue the bullies at school! Knock it off, you’re making your daughter miserable. End rant,” a fifth person wrote.

