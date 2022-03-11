Melissa Gorga Fires Back at Critics Who Say She Brings Nothing to RHONJ

Melissa Gorga reacted to comments that she never has her own storyline on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The wife of Joe Gorga officially joined the cast of the Bravo reality show in 2011, two years after her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, made her debut on the show in its first season, per IMDb. But Gorga has long been accused of riding on Giudice’s coattails — and she’s had enough. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gorga defended herself against critics who say she “doesn’t have a storyline” or that her only role on the reality show is to talk smack about her co-stars.

“I always think that’s so funny, even Andy Cohen always says it, he’s like, ‘Where did this whole storyline thing come from?’ I’m like, ‘The fans made it up!'” Melissa told the outlet. “The fans think unless your husband’s cheating on you, or you’re Erika Jayne or you’re going to jail or you robbed a bank, then you shouldn’t be on the Housewives. So they just want all villains, they don’t want any normal people to have a normal life and show their family. It’s ‘Housewives,’ it’s not, like, ‘Mob Wives!'”

Melissa Gorga Has Long Been Criticized for Not Having Her Own Storyline on RHONJ

From the get-go, Gorga has been accused of piggybacking on other cast members’ storylines, most notably via drama with her sister-in-law. According to BravoTV.com, at BravoCon in 2019, Giudice even accused Gorga of joining the show behind her back by using a story about a family holiday gathering to get the network’s attention.

“She came over Christmas Eve, she’s pregnant, she brings sprinkle cookies, you know, from like ShopRite — in the plastic container!” Giudice said recalled. “So I told her nicely, I was like, ‘Next time, bring bakery cookies. So she made it into this whole f***ing big deal, put it on Facebook, and she got Bravo’s attention. And the rest is history.”

Giudice added that she only “forgave” her brother and his wife for the sake of her parents. But for years, viewers have accused Gorga of faking it as a Housewife.

“Melissa Gorga is so desperate. Grasping for a storyline season after season. #RHONJ,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Nothing’s changed in a decade they’re still using Teresa for a storyline,” another added of the Gorgas.

“Lord knows she has tried to create so many fake storylines that have not worked,” came a comment on Instagram.

Melissa Gorga Said She Can’t Control What Is Shown on RHONJ

With 10 seasons under her belt, Gorga says she is “good” with her storyline – or lack thereof – but she noted that she does have a busy life that could provide plenty of material for RHONJ.

“I can’t control what they’re going to put in, what they don’t put in,” she told ET of Bravo’s editors.

“What is so confusing about showing that I have three kids, I have a life, I have a husband, I have struggles creating my small businesses,” she added. “I have a sister-in-law that I battle with?”

She also noted that when the other cast members are talking about her, she is providing them with material.

“I laugh because, when they say that to me, I’m like wait, [this season] opens up with everyone talking about us!” the RHONJ star pointed out. “It opens up with Teresa and [her daughters] talking about us, so what does that mean? Am I your storyline now? So when you see, like, Jennifer and Bill [Aydin] or Teresa talking about us, does that mean I’m their storyline? I mean, no! That ‘storyline’ thing is ridiculous. It’s always been, it’s just silly.“

