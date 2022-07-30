Fans Drag Melissa Gorga’s ‘Tacky’ Outfit

Melissa Gorga and the rest of her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars took a trip to Ireland for some exploration, fun — and undoubtedly some drama. The women shared photos and videos of their trip, which was filmed by Bravo, on their respective social media accounts.

As the new season continues to film, Gorga gave fans a bit of a sneak peek of one of the outfits that she wore while on the all-girls trip.

“Cinderella in her castle-with a bunch of her Evil step sisters,” Gorga captioned an Instagram post on July 23, 2022. She added the hashtag “#itsajokekaren” in an effort to get ahead of some of the negative comments that would likely transpire from her caption. And while there were plenty of people who commented about Gorga’s caption, it seemed as though the focus was on her outfit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Didn’t Like Gorga’s Dress & Let Her Know in the Comments

Gorga is known for her sense of style and even opened her own boutique with clothes that she finds cute. However, one of Gorga’s outfits during the cast trip to Ireland wasn’t a home run amongst fans.

While a lot of people thought that Gorga looked great, several commented on her blue and green dress that featured poof sleeves and cut-outs at the waist. Some of the most common criticisms of the dress included words like “hideous” and “tacky.”

“I hope this outfit didn’t cost over $50,” one person wrote, adding the green face emoji.

“Tacky outfit not a Cinderella outfit for sure,” someone else said.

“What is that outfit? It’s hideous,” a third comment read.

“This dress looks so cheap and ugly !! Girl what were u thinking,” added another Instagram user.

“Ugh not a fan of the drsss,” a fifth commenter echoed.

Gorga Showed off an Ironic Jacket in a Post 2 Days Earlier

Just two days before fans dragged Gorga for her “hideous” blue-green dress, the reality star shared some photos of her wearing a black jacket that read, “late but best dressed” on the back. She paired the jacket with a two piece green pants and crop top set while out and about in Dublin, Ireland, with her co-stars.

According to the post’s caption, the jacket is an item from Gorga’s Envy boutique. Gorga posed for a number of photos, all of which captured the jacket’s message. Fans took to the comments section to react to the post — and the majority of the comments of this post were positive.

“You have impeccable style!” one comment read.

“This jacket is everything. Looking stunning,” someone else added.

“ALWAYS BEST DRESSED!!!” a third person wrote, adding a string of fire emoji.

“You are the best dress housewife in NJ….” read another Instagram user’s take.

Several other people tagged their friends to show them the jackets and many tagged Gorga to ask her details about the jacket such as sizing. Needless to say, this look went over a lot better than the outfit she shared two days later.

