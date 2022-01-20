Melissa Gorga Reveals Big Issue She Has With RHONJ Preview Ahead of Premiere

The new season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will premiere on February 1, 2022, and is already promising one of the most dramatic seasons ever as evidenced by the teaser trailer released by Bravo.

The full season 11 cast has returned for more fun — and fights — in the Garden State, with a fairly big focus on Teresa Giudice’s new relationship with Luis Ruelas, and on Jennifer Aydin’s marriage.

On January 19, 2022, Bravo released the new taglines for the Jersey ladies. They are listed below.

“I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey.” — Teresa Giudice.

“Some people are born great and some are born Jersey.” — Melissa Gorga says.

“You don’t have to pay me a compliment, but you do have to pay me respect.” — Jackie Goldschneider.

“I don’t start the drama, but I will stop the show.” — Dolores Catania.

“My nose may be new, but I can still smell a rat.” — Jennifer Aydin.

“I say, when you have nothing to hide there is nothing to lose.” — Margaret Josephs.

There is one person who is not a fan of her tagline, however. And that? Is Melissa Gorga.

Gorga Said She Hates Her Tagline





Each season of the various franchise shows, fans seem to really enjoy the taglines that are said by each Housewife during the show’s opening credits. While some taglines are definitely better than others, there is one in particular this season that doesn’t seem to be meeting the mark.

“Some people are born great and some are born Jersey,” Melissa Gorga says on the show’s intro. The Envy owner took to her Instagram Stories on January 19, 2022, to share her feelings on the tagline.

“Fun fact! I hate my tagline and I definitely didn’t pick it,” Gorga wrote in a post. “I’m not the boss,” she added using a hashtag. “I don’t understand it,” read another hashtag. She then shared a post from the BravoandCocktails Instagram account that suggested that her tagline should have been “squats low, standards high.”

Unfortunately, the taglines won’t change until next season, so Gorga is stuck with this one for a bit.

Gorga Previously Teased a ‘Crazy’ Season

Based on the season’s preview, Gorga isn’t going to be the center of much drama this season, but she previously admitted that RHONJ is going to deliver.

“Oh my god, it is crazy! I will say that. Crazy! Like seasons back kinda crazy,” Gorga told Entertainment Tonight in 2021.

“I’m gonna give you a little of the Christening, a little of the table flip. And then we’re gonna jump ahead to, like, season 6 when we had the crazy Amber [Marchese] and the twins come in? We’re gonna give you a little of that, too,” Gorga added.

And Gorga isn’t the only Housewife that shared insider info on what fans can expect for RHONJ season 12. In an interview with The Knockturnal in September 2021, Aydin said the season is “very, very bad.”

“It’s a very real season for everybody involved. There’s some un-kindling [of friendships] and then rekindling, yeah, it’s a lot. It’s going to be a hard season for me, but at the end of the day everything works out and we had a great season,” she added.

