Melissa Gorga Weighs In on Teresa Giudice’s New Man

What does Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga think of her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas? During a recent interview with E! News, Gorga finally opened up about her thoughts on Giudice’s new man.

“He seems like a nice guy. It’s new so we’ll see what happens but he does seem like a nice guy,” Gorga revealed. “She seems really happy and I’m happy if she’s happy. I do wish them well, I want them to be happy. I know she’s been struggling for a very long time and had some bad luck for a very long time so hopefully this is the end of her and hopefully this is the one.”

However, unfortunately, viewers will not see Giudice’s new beau during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. During the time of filming, Giudice wasn’t yet official with Ruelas. “Yes, Teresa’s single, that’s what you’re going to see,” Gorga told E! News. “Single, wild and everything always turns into a sexual thing no matter what it be, whether we’re eating. She’s just in that single girl mode this season so it’s kind of funny actually to watch.”

Teresa Giudice’s Children and Ex-Husband Also Approve of Her New Boyfriend

It looks like Gorga isn’t the only one who approves of Ruelas. During a recent interview with E! News, Giudice revealed that her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and their four daughters all approve of her new relationship. “They like him, they think he’s great also, which I’m glad.” Giudice said. “And Joe’s happy for me, I’m happy for Joe. Right now he’s living in the Bahamas so everything’s good. We’re all a happy family, which I’m glad.”

Giudice continued, explaining that she didn’t tell her ex-husband about the new man in her life right away. “We didn’t share until we needed to, you know?” Giudice explained to E! News. “So the girls went to Italy and met his girlfriend, Gia and Milania went and met his girlfriend. And then when I met Luis, I didn’t tell them right away but when it was the right time I told them and it was all good and he was happy for me and I’m happy for him.”

The New Couple Is Taking Things Slow

Even though Giudice seems to be extremely happy with her new man, a source recently revealed to Us Weekly that they are still taking things slow in the relationship. “They aren’t rushing into anything,” a source told Us Weekly about the couple. “They are taking their time.”

Viewers can catch the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premiere on February 17 on Bravo at 9/8c. The new season will star returning cast members Giudice, Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs.

