Melissa Gorga Shares What Was Edited Out of Finale Fight With Teresa Giudice

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga is opening up about the show’s season 14 finale.

During an appearance on an August 2024 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Gorga noted that she and her estranged sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, got into an argument during the RHONJ season 14 finale. According to Gorga, viewers did not see the entire conversation between her and Giudice. She suggested that fans would have a better understanding of why she posed after arguing with Giudice if the entire interaction at Rails Steakhouse was aired.

“I posed it out. You know why because they cut out even a little bit more of what was getting said to my face. But it was pretty — No, what they cut out was the other thing I had said, which was ‘Are you just mad that I’m still here? Are you just mad that I’m in the room?'” said Gorga to Judge and Mellencamp.

Melissa Gorga Discussed the Future of RHONJ

While recording the August 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode, Gorga addressed rumors that the series will be rebooted following RHONJ season 14. She said that she hoped that the show would return. Gorga stated, however, that she believes the series has gotten “too toxic.” She also said she would not be overly upset if she did not return for future seasons of the Bravo franchise.

“I’ve had a 14 year run [on RHONJ]. You can’t do it forever. You can’t go and be on a TV show for 50 years,” said Gorga on the podcast episode.

She clarified that she would like to remain on the show’s cast. Gorga stated, however, that she would not be interested in filming if she had to co-star with Giudice again.

Teresa Giudice Said She Would Not Leave RHONJ Unless Asked

Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin spoke about their futures on RHONJ during a July 2024 interview with DailyMail.com. Giudice said she would like to keep filming for the Bravo series.

“Whatever Bravo wants me to do. I will do. They’re the boss. Bravo’s the boss. So, whatever they want. And I’m not going to walk away until they want me to walk away,” said Giudice to the publication.

Aydin also said she would continue living her “fabulous life” if she was not asked to return to RHONJ.

“Whatever [the Bravo bosses] say I’m sure is the best decision. You know, for me, there’s no fear. You know, people sit there, like, ‘Oh what if you didn’t have the show?’ I mean, I don’t know. I guess I’ll go back to counting my Ferraris. And all of my bathrooms,” said Aydin during the DailyMail.com interview.

In addition, Catania stated she hoped she could stay on the RHONJ cast.

“I love what I do,” said Catania.

Margaret Josephs Shared Her Thoughts About the Future of RHONJ

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs discussed the future of RHONJ in a different August 2024 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. She said she did not know if cast changes would be made to the show following season 14.

“It could be rebooted. It could be some people coming back. Whatever it is, it has been a great run. I’ve been very blessed. I feel if I go out, I go out on top,” said Josephs on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode.

Bravo Producer Andy Cohen Spoke About the Future of RHONJ in August 2024

Bravo producer Andy Cohen spoke about the future of RHONJ following the show’s 14th season. While speaking to Extra TV in August 2024, Cohen said Bravo is “figur[ing] it out” how they would like to proceed with the series, which premiered in 2009. He also stated that while he believed RHONJ season 14 “was a great season,” he thinks “it was just very clear there was no moving forward with this group.”

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.