Melissa Gorga Hints at New Family Drama

Is there a new feud brewing between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice? It seems like that just might be the case!

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Gorga revealed that she is “done” defending her sister-in-law, Giudice. “I’m going to be very honest right now,” Gorga said while on Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast on February 12. “You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t and I’m going to don’t from now on. I am done. It’s like when I’m doing the right thing, and you will see, I’m literally sticking up for her, we did it wrong. So, guess what? To each their own. I’m done sticking up for anyone.”

Gorga continued, “I am going to just sit back here mind my own business and not stick up anymore for her because it was like, ‘I can’t win.’ I literally sometimes just feel like I can’t win and guess what? I’m finally OK with that. I’m just going to say nothing anymore and you’re on your own.”

The Upcoming Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Will Feature Drama Between the Family

During the trailer for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it looks like there will be some drama between Giudice and the Gorga Family. The trailer shows a scene of Giudice fighting with Joe and Melissa Gorga over Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Melissa Gorga yells at Giudice, “What are you gonna say now? I should have stuck up for you? That’s f***ing bulls***, because you just stuck up for your ex-husband.”

Joe Gorga also goes after Giudice’s ex in the trailer, yelling at his sister, “My wife is 100% right!” Gorga can be heard saying. “You’re gonna defend him? F*** that piece of s***. He put my mother in the f***ing grave.”

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Are Not the Best of Friends

Although the two seem to at least be on cordial terms as of right now, Jennifer Aydin revealed during an February 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that the two sister-in-laws are not best friends. “I think they definitely get along better than they once did,” Aydin explained, as noted by Bravo. “At the end of the day, Teresa appreciates the fact that this is her brother’s [Joe Gorga] wife, and she’s not going anywhere, so they make do. But they’re not the best of friends, to be honest.”

And, when Gorga appeared during an April 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she actually seemed to agree with Aydin. “I mean, I think I understand where she was going with that where she was trying to say if Teresa and I were walking down the street and we met each other and we weren’t family for the last 20 years, would we choose each other to go to lunch with?” Gorga said. “The honest-to-God answer is I don’t know. I don’t know if we would. But do we love each other? Are we family? Yeah, but would I raise my hand and say, ‘Let’s be best friends?’ I don’t know. And I don’t know if she would, either.”

