Melissa Gorga Comments on Teresa Giudice & Jacqueline Laurita’s Reunion

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice reconciled with her former castmate Jacqueline Laurita, who left the series in season 7. As fans are aware, Giudice and Laurita were often at odds when they were co-stars in the Bravo franchise. On February 12, 2023, the pair took to Instagram to share that they reconnected in Las Vegas. In Laurita’s Instagram post, she asserted that their “friendship rekindling has nothing to do with [their] mutual disdain for [Giudice’s sister-in-law] Melissa [Gorga].” In a February 2023 interview with All About The Truth, Laurita spoke about her issues with Melissa. She shared she does not “believe [Melissa] ever liked Teresa” and suggested she was partially to blame for her falling out with the “Skinny Italian” author.

While recording a February 2023 episode of her podcast, “On Display With Melissa Gorga,” alongside her husband, Joe Gorga, Melissa shared her thoughts about Giudice reconnecting with Laurita. She suggested she believes Giudice rekindled her friendship with the mother of two because she is someone she “can get into her corner to say something negative” about her and her husband. Melissa also shared she thinks Giudice had a falling out with Dina Manzo, which caused her to seek out Laurita.

“Here’s my thoughts on this, good for them. They were friends, good for them – do I think that it took for her to rekindle her friendship, [Laurita] to say something negative about me and also have Dina, who just kind of is no longer friends with her, didn’t show up to her wedding — I’m just trying to explain to you guys that is frustrating sometimes if you have family members … but I’ll never understand the need to bring us down,” stated the reality television personality.

Melissa explained that Laurita “said something nasty about [her] a week, two weeks ago tops” before the former co-stars met for lunch in Las Vegas.

“I mean, guys, you don’t have to be a genius to realize what’s going on here,” said the RHONJ star.

She clarified that “it could be a very innocence friendship rekindling.” Joe also shared that he believed Laurita is interested in returning to RHONJ. Melissa seemed to agree with her husband’s assessment and stated that “everyone has an angle here.”

“If it’s genuine, god bless,” said the “On Display” singer.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Reconnecting With Jacqueline Laurita on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

In a February 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Giudice opened up about meeting with Laurita. She shared that she had been interested in reconnecting with her former castmate because her stepson, Nicholas Ruelas, was diagnosed with autism, like Laurita’s son, Nicholas Laurita.

“I’ve been thinking about her a lot because we’ve both have Nicholases, my stepson is Nicholas, and they both have autism, so she’s been on my mind a lot and I was going to Vegas to see Bruno Mars and so I reached out to her,” said the mother of four.

When Andy Cohen inquired if she met with Laurita because they both have issues with Melissa, Giudice responded “that didn’t have to do with it.” She then suggested that Laurita’s dislike of her sister-in-law was one factor in why she and Laurita decided to get lunch.

“That was like also that you know what I mean? No, but I mean, I really have been thinking about her, because it is crazy because we both have Nicholases now,” said the reality television star.

During the “Watch What Happens Live” interview, Giudice also asserted that she is still friends with Manzo.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice

Melissa spoke about her issues with Giudice in a February 2023 interview on the talk show “Sherri.” She shared she believed her falling out with her sister-in-law is “extremely sad.”

“It’s one of those things where you never wish it on anyone, you never imagine that it’s going to happen,” explained the mother of three.

She also shared that viewers will have a better understanding as to why she and her husband did not attend Giudice’s August 2022 wedding once all of season 13 airs.

“That was honestly the best thing for my family at the time,” said Melissa. “There’s some times where you have to say ‘enough is enough.'”

New episodes of RHONJ air Wednesdays on Bravo.