Bravo Star Says She Needs Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice to ‘Get Along’ or Leave

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s ongoing feud on the May 31 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave and Judge discussed Giudice and her sister-in-law’s heated interactions at the RHONJ season 13 reunion. Arroyave stated that she believes “this family is very flawed.” Judge then suggested she is not interested in seeing Melissa Gorga and Giudice fighting in future seasons of RHONJ.

“I need them to get along or I need them to be gone,” said Judge.

During the first part of the RHONJ season 13 reunion special, which aired on May 30, Giudice suggested she believed Gorga would not be returning to the Bravo series. While recording the May 31 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave asked her podcast co-host if she believed “Teresa threatening Melissa’s time on the show will bite her in the a**.”

Judge responded that she did not think Giudice will face issues because of the comment. She noted, however, that she does not believe Giudice holds any power when it comes to casting decisions on the Bravo franchise.

“I don’t think – no I don’t think it will bite her in the a** or have any — Bravo is not going to be like ‘oh you’re going to be fired because you said that.’ I mean it’s a Bravo decision, it’s not a Teresa decision, I don’t think it’s even fully an Andy [Cohen] decision,” said Judge.

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Said They Do Not Intend on Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Gorga stated that she does not intend on exiting RHONJ on the May 4 episode of her podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.”

“I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now,” said the mother of three.

Giudice also shared that she does not plan to leave RHONJ in a May 2023 interview with E! News, alongside her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. She noted that she has been starring in the series since it premiered in 2009.

“I started this show. I’m not going anywhere,” said the reality television personality.

Teresa Giudice Stated She Does Not Believe She & the Gorgas Will Reconcile

During the E! News interview, Giudice stated that she does not believe she will be able to reconcile with her brother or sister-in-law.

“I wish them well and I just have to focus on our family, what’s right for me, like it’s very stressful as you get older in life, you’ve got to focus on yourself, and what makes you happy,” said the reality television star.

Giudice also referenced that the Gorgas did not attend her August 2022 wedding, which was featured on RHONJ season 13, episode 16. She mentioned that viewers saw her daughters, Milania Giudice and Gabriella Giudice, get upset after Jennifer Aydin mentioned Joe Gorga’s absence while they were getting ready before the ceremony. She stated, however, that she was not upset by Aydin’s remark.

“My kids didn’t want my brother to be mentioned that day at all. They just wanted me – for him not to be brought up at all. I was totally fine with it, they got upset about it because Jennifer asked me a question,” said Giudice.

While speaking to Extra in May 2023, Giudice stated that she found the Gorgas’ decision to not attend her wedding “sad.” She also said she “need[s] time to heal” from her ongoing feud with her brother and sister-in-law.

“It’s been a lot. It’s been sad,” said the “Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again” co-author.