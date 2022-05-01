Melissa Gorga Says She Only Speaks to Teresa Giudice On-Camera

The trailer for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion dropped recently and showed some tense scenes between Teresa Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, and Melissa Gorga had some interesting comments about it when asked by TMZ this week.

The RHONJ star spoke to the publication when leaving 1 Hotel West Hollywood and said she and Giudice are fine despite what was shown in the trailer, although she did make a comment that the two women don’t speak unless the cameras are present. “Let me just say it is a crazy reunion,” Gorga told TMZ, “like you’ve never seen before. We have walk-offs from the men now, now you know it’s really getting crazy.”

Here is a clip:

Gorga Said the Reunion Will Answer a Lot of Viewers’ Questions But That She & Giudice Don’t Speak Off-Camera

Gorga was asked where she and Giudice stand since the reunion and she replied that viewers have to watch the reunion: “it’s gonna be very clear after you watch the reunion,” she spilled. TMZ asked Gorga if the two women are on good terms and she said, “Uh, yeah we’re family so we’re always on good terms.”

Gorga again stated that all the questions will be answered at the reunion. She was asked if she’d talked to Joe Giudice and she exclaimed, “No, I don’t talk to Joe Giudice, he doesn’t even live in this country!” However, she reiterated once more that she and Teresa Giudice are “family” and therefore are “good.”

TMZ then asked Gorga as she was getting in her car how the two women worked it out and if they met up off-camera. Gorga replied, “No, we don’t meet up off-camera.”

Gorga Made Similar Comments in the Past But Put a Positive Spin on Them

On the April 22 episode of her “Melissa Gorga on Display” podcast, Gorga made similar comments about not speaking off-camera but explained it in a more positive way. She said, “I have said, year after year, that my sister in law and I have been through tons of nonsense, right, but if I weren’t on this reality show – if we weren’t on this show together, these producers have been our therapists for the last 12 years.” She added:

Literally when we don’t want to look at each other, they sit us both down and are like you guys have to have a conversation and you’re going to have lunch.

Gorga said she believes that if they weren’t on RHONJ together, she and Giudice would barely speak. “I honestly think that there would not be much of a relationship at all if we weren’t on the show, if I’m being completely honest,” she spilled. “I think it would be very quiet. I think it would be very minimal, I think it would be ‘Happy Birthday, Merry Christmas.’”

Gorga said the show allowed the two women to go on vacations together and create family events together. “I’ve always said this and I tell Andy Cohen this all the time, it’s been like therapy for us and it’s forced us to fix our relationship,” Gorga said. “When people will be like ‘oh you jumped on reality TV, it’s horrible, you’re with your family, it’s just ruining you guys,’ it’s like no, you have no idea, if we weren’t on this show, we would probably never speak.”

