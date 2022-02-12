Melissa Gorga Comments on Teresa Giudice’s Lack of Prenup

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga shared her thoughts about her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s decision to not have a prenuptial agreement with her fiance, Luis Ruelas, on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by former Bravo stars Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

During a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Teresa, who finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Joe Giudice in 2020, shared that she and Ruelas have not planned on signing a prenup. She then clarified that she was not against the idea.

“I mean I would whatever [Ruelas] says so, I mean I’m so like very easy about that,” asserted the mother-of-four.

While speaking to Judge and Arroyave, Melissa revealed that she and her husband Joe Gorga did not have a prenuptial agreement before their marriage. She then clarified that she would have a prenup if she were to get married now as a 42-year-old.

“I think right now as a full blown adult, yes, you know what I’m saying I was getting married at 24 and I think Teresa the first time was like 27 or something and maybe you don’t think that way but right now would I? Yes,” stated Melissa.

Judge then asked if any “RHONJ” cast members asked Teresa to reconsider not signing a prenuptial agreement.

“Yeah, I think we definitely give our opinion but sometimes it’s better to just say, ‘You’re also a grown adult do as you wish,’” replied Melissa.

The “RHONJ” star went on to say that “through the years [she has] learned to keep [her] mouth shut.”

“[Teresa is] a grown adult at this point so whatever they decide and whatever works for her, I want her to stay happy in her little love bubble,” said the “Never Let Me Go” singer.

Melissa Gorga Discussed Teresa Giudice’s Relationship With Luis Ruelas

During a February 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Melissa spoke about an apology video that featured Ruelas with a group of men. In “RHONJ” season 12, episode 1, Teresa’s co-stars expressed their concerns about the video, which was filmed before he started dating the Bravo star, that showed the businessman pleading to an unidentified romantic partner.

“I know that there were these videos swirling and I knew there were rumors and exes and all of this stuff was going on but who has a bigger past than Teresa, like who doesn’t? Teresa has a past as well and you know, I don’t want to judge Luis on his past. I want to judge him for how he acts when he is in the room with us, how he treats us, how he treats Teresa, how you know, he treats the girls,” said Melissa.

Jackie Goldschneider Spoke About Luis Ruelas’s Video

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2022, “RHONJ” star Jackie Goldschneider revealed that she found Ruelas’s video to be “very odd.”

“But really the only thing that matters is whether or not Teresa is happy and whether or not Teresa likes him. I mean, she’s the one who’s with him behind closed doors and if she loves him and he truly makes her happy, then, you know, a weird video, and my opinion of it, it really shouldn’t be relevant,” said Goldschneider.

New episodes of “RHONJ” air Tuesdays on Bravo.

