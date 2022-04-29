Melissa Gorga Says She & Teresa Giudice Likely Wouldn’t Speak if Not for RHONJ

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga discussed her castmate and sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice on her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.”

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Her Bond With Teresa Giudice

While recording the April 22, 2022 podcast episode with her guests, Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, of “Summer House” fame, Melissa revealed that “RHONJ” gave her and Giudice a stronger bond. She explained that she views the show’s production team as “therapists.”

“I have said, year after year, that my sister in law and I have been through tons of nonsense, right, but if I weren’t on this reality show – if we weren’t on this show together, these producers have been our therapists for the last 12 years. Literally when we don’t want to look at each other, they sit us both down and are like you guys have to have a conversation and you’re going to have lunch,” stated Melissa.

The mother of three also noted that she believed that she and Giudice would barely be in communication if they were not co-stars.

“I honestly think that there would not be much of a relationship at all if we weren’t on the show, if I’m being completely honest. I think it would be very quiet. I think it would be very minimal, I think it would be ‘Happy Birthday, Merry Christmas,’” revealed the 43-year-old. “I think this show has brought us on vacations together, has made us do team building together, has working on family parties, I’ve always said this and I tell Andy Cohen this all the time, it’s been like therapy for us and it’s forced us to fix our relationship. When people will be like ‘oh you jumped on reality TV, it’s horrible, you’re with your family, it’s just ruining you guys,’ it’s like no, you have no idea, if we weren’t on this show, we would probably never speak.”

Jackie Goldschneider Discussed the ‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Reunion

During an April 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Melissa shared that she has not been in communication with her sister-in-law since filming the season 12 reunion special. She also revealed that she believed Giudice’s nemesis Margaret Josephs has shown more loyalty to her.

In an April 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” “RHONJ” star Jackie Goldschneider discussed the season 12 reunion.

“It was my fourth reunion and it was by far the most aggressive, the most fighting it was just very – it was the longest there was just so many issues,” stated the mother of four.

She then hinted at why Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga, left the set while filming the reunion special. She shared that Giudice, Melissa, and Joe had “old school family issues.” The former lawyer also noted that Giudice decided to not have her sister-in-law be one of her bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding.

“It’s no secret now that Teresa is not including Melissa in her wedding. They’ve had a lot of issues around that, a lot of family issues, old school family issues from the days before I came along and I think there was a lot of tension and a boiling point,” said Goldschneider.

