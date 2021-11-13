Melissa Gorga Responds to Teresa Giudice’s Diss About Her Real Housewives Role

Melissa Gorga reacted to her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s recent remark about her tenure on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Melissa, who is married to Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, officially joined the full-time cast of the Bravo reality show in 2011, two years after Teresa made her debut on the show in its first season, per IMDb.

Teresa has long had an issue with her sister-in-law’s place on the show, and Melissa’s status as an “OG” Housewife came into question when the two women were chosen to appear in the Peacock spinoff, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

The Housewives mashup, which was filmed earlier this year in Turks and Caicos, features several original, or OG, stars from the franchise including RHONJ’s Teresa, “The Real Housewives of New York City’s” Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG Kyle Richards. But Teresa specifically took issue with Melissa’s place on the show.

Teresa Said Her Sister-in-Law Is Not an OG

Teresa Giudice will never let Melissa Gorga live😭 #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/aOrJbyo6Gb — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) November 11, 2021

In a teaser shared on Twitter, Teresa is seen commenting about the women on the “RHUGT” cast.

“They’re not all OGs,” she says in an annoyed tone. “Melissa’s not an OG. Just saying.”

It was definitely shady that Teresa singled out Melissa as “not an OG,” considering the cast also includes “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, who both joined their franchise late. But it’s not a huge surprise, given that Teresa previously claimed that Melissa was cast on RHONJ behind her back. According to BravoTV.com, she brought the subject up at BravoCon in 2019.

Of her brother Joe and his wife Melissa joining the cast in season 3, she said, “Well, unfortunately, that was the one sad thing for me throughout this whole show, not only the legal stuff, but the family stuff. My family came on the show behind my back, and that was the worst thing that could have ever happened to me. That’s why I don’t speak to [my cousin] Kathy [Wakile] anymore. I’ll never speak to her or [my cousin] Rosie [Pierri] ever again because I don’t want family like that. But my brother and Melissa, for my parents, of course, I forgave them.”

She also claimed that Melissa blew up a story about cookies that she brought to a family gathering on Christmas Eve, and used it to get attention– and a spot on the Housewives.

“She came over Christmas Eve, she’s pregnant, she brings sprinkle cookies, you know, from like ShopRite — in the plastic container!” Teresa recalled. “So I told her nicely, I was like, ‘Next time, bring bakery cookies. So she made it into this whole f***ing big deal, put it on Facebook, and she got Bravo’s attention. And the rest is history.”

Melissa Responded to Teresa’s Issue With Her Being on the Real Housewives

Melissa had some things to say about the cast that was picked for the Bravo girls trip, as well as her sister-in-law’s stance on how she got there. In an interview with Us Weekly, the RHONJ star said she was “curious” to see if women from the different cities of the Bravo franchise would “team up together,” but that the cities that ace together “in pairs “ – like her and Teresa – ended up having the most conflict.

She then addressed Teresa’s comments about her not being an original cast member.

“It always comes down — when we’re gonna break the fourth wall — then it turns into like, ‘How did you get on the show?’” Melissa said. “And then it turns into a conversation that Teresa and I will never agree on. So we did have that conversation again, and I guess we’ll have to see how that plays out. But it’s one of those things where I just think Teresa refuses to this day to accept the fact that I am on this show and in a fair manner that I am on the show.”

