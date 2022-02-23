Melissa Gorga Slammed For Sharing Private Text Message From Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga is taking some heat after a trip to the Jersey shore. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was criticized after she revealed a text message that was sent to her by her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

On the February 22 episode of the Bravo reality show, titled “Shady Down the Shore,” several cast members were seen talking about Giudice’s boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, who was running late to meet everyone at the beach house. At the time, news of a controversial video of Ruelas at a male bonding retreat had already surfaced online, and it was the talk of the town.

As Giudice was shown receiving a phone call from Ruelas, Gorga was out by the pool with her husband, Joe, and co-stars Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, where she shared a frantic text message that her upset sister-in-law sent her.

“Teresa just texted me and was like, ”Do not say a word, make sure you do the right thing, back up my boyfriend,'” Gorga revealed to the group.

In a confessional, the Envy boutique owner also said: “Teresa’s no dummy. Even if we don’t talk about Louie to her face, she must realize that everyone’s talking. And she basically just told us all, ‘Hmm, you better shut up.’”

RNONJ Fans Slammed Melissa Gorga For Sharing Teresa’s Text

On social media, fans reacted to Gorga’s decision to share her sister-in-law’s text. Some called the move “low” and accused Gorga of being “thirsty” for a storyline.

“DAMN you wasted no time telling everyone about the text Teresa sent you,” one fan tweeted to Gorga.

“Thought this was so low of her to do,” another agreed.

“I used to think Teresa was being irrational, but I’m starting to see what she’s talking about where you’re concerned,” another wrote. “It was wrong to show that text that she sent you privately. I wouldn’t trust you either.”

“Immediately reading Tre’s text to the group was a really lousy thing to do,” another agreed.

“That was rough,” wrote an Instagram commenter. “Like clearly she didn’t want that said out loud and within moments it’s announced on camera.”

“So desperate, thirsty, disloyal, and fame-hungry…. And she wonders why @teresagiudice can’t stand her,” another wrote of Gorga.

Other fans said Gorga has “never” had a real storyline on the show and is now trying to find one at her sister-in-law’s expense.

“Melissa is so thirsty for camera time I can’t,” a viewer commented.

“Melissa understands the assignment,” another wrote. “She knows the Luis storyline is a big deal – Dirty John but make it Jersey style, lol.”

Teresa Giudice Has Been Protective of Her Fiancé, Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice got engaged to fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas in October 2021. When the video of him shirtless at the male bonding retreat surfaced, she stood by his side.

“Listen, that’s part of his past, so he doesn’t owe anybody an explanation about anything,” Giudice said last year, per In Touch Weekly. “I think he’s an amazing man. I go by how me and Luis are present and future. I have a past. He has a past.”

In the new RNONJ episode, viewers saw Giudice receive a phone call from Ruelas after it was revealed that he was stuck in traffic and running late to meet her at Jennifer Aydin’s rental house. After she asked him how far away he was, he told her “a few minutes.”

“I just want to get out of here,” he then said.

“Why? Oh, I’m mic-ed,” Giudice revealed, before Ruelas told her to “Turn it off.”

Giudice then had it out with a RHONJ producer, who revealed that she had been in contact with Ruelas and that he told her was upset because he knew the cast was talking about him.

“I told him not to come around if he feels like that,” Giudice revealed.

“Louie did not sign up for this,” she added in a confessional. “To be antagonized, to be questioned, anything. I’m in the public eye, not Louie. He’s the love of my life. I want to protect him,”

The episode ended with Giudice walking out and accusing her co-stars of wanting to “sabotage” her relationship with Ruelas.

“I’m leaving. I swear to God you guys are the devil,” she told the producer, before screaming at the cameraman to stop filming her.

READ NEXT: Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Current Status of Her Marriage