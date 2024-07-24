Fans Think RHONJ Star Just Dug Her Own Grave For Season 15

Melissa Gorga may have just committed her last act as a Real Housewife—at least according to fans.

On July 24, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted what appeared to be a direct response to her estranged sister-in-law Teresa Giudice ’s plea for people to stop spreading negativity about the RHONJ cast online. And some fans think she’s gone too far.

Gorga took to her Instagram story to post a meme of a wolf with a sheep covering its fur. The caption said, “Beware of wolf in sheep’s clothing.” The Envy boutique owner included the hashtags #laughable and #delusional. Gorga’s post came less than an hour after Giudice’s Instagram statement was posted.

The dual posts come just as RHONJ is ending its most volatile season of all time. Much of the cast drama has been fueled by the tension between the estranged sisters-in-law and their family feud. As the season comes to an end in early August, there has been talk of a cast shakeup or complete reboot.

Fans Think Melissa Gorga Could Be On Thin Ice Following Her Post

Giudice’s statement was a clear plea to stop the negativity that’s followed the cast this season. After noting she has been a cast member on the Bravo reality show for 14 seasons and has seen her “fair share of drama” with her castmates, Giudice added, “What is happening off camera on social media is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading their hate through false narratives and lies.”

“It has affected all of us on the cast and our families,” Giudice wrote. “They are attacking our children, going after our businesses and they are turning something that is supposed to be entertainment into something very dark and toxic.”

“This hate and toxicity has to stop,” she continued. “I’m asking everyone to stop engaging in any negativity toward my castmates and all of our families. Enough is enough.”

Giudice’s statement was copied to multiple Bravo fan accounts. The @allabouttrh account reshared both Giudice and Gorga’s posts and accused Gorga of “egging on the toxicity.”

“The entire cast still does not know the status on if they will return next season, but Bravo has asked all of them not to engage in more toxicity. Teresa’s sister-in-law is confirming her time is up #RHONJ,” the site speculated.

It wasn’t long before RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin seemingly reacted to Gorga’s response. “Pot, meet kettle,” Aydin wrote.

Other fans also called out Gorga for her post.

“Even if Teresa’s words are completely fake and hollow, at least she said and did the right thing by asking people to stop. Melissa is digging her own grave by posting that. Like, COME ON. Is it really that hard to act like you care about how toxic it’s all become? Nope. She’s just chucking gasoline onto the fire instead.,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

“Melissa really can’t help herself and will continue to dig herself a grave 😂. This is the toxic stuff ppl are complaining about right here …Tre hasn’t said more than a few words to her this season and Melissa will still try to be petty….,” another agreed.

But some sided with the mom of three and said Giudice is the one to blame for the cast toxicity.

“Melissa isn’t toxic. She’s calling it like it is…Teresa never takes any type of accountability,” one fan wrote.

Others felt that all of the Jersey Housewives should align in solidarity to back Giudice’s statement.

“The show isn’t coming back. The ladies should ALL be releasing similar statements to Teresa to get the show back. Teresa has been doing this long enough to know how this works. They might not like Teresa but she knows how to keep a show going,” one commenter wrote.

Melissa Gorga & The Other RHONJ Co-Stars Have All Agreed That Things Got Extremely Toxic This Season

It is unclear who Giudice was accusing in her posts, but she has talked in the past about bloggers who have looked for dirt on her and other cast members.

Her statement was posted a few days after she told E! News that her husband, Louie Ruelas, will be vindicated over rumors about his past when fans see the RHONJ season 14 finale on August 4. “Since I’ve met Louie, there have been people that have been putting out false narratives out there and I prove it in black and white and you’ll see that,” the RHONJ OG said. “We see who’s been putting out lies out there.”

Gorga has also hinted that the “dirty” antics of some of her co-stars will be uncovered by season’s end. “I think things have gotten really toxic,” she told Entertainment Tonight in early July. “There’s two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it’s coming out. It’s all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It’s been years, so it’s all coming forward.”