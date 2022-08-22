Melissa Gorga Blasted Over ‘Thirsty B****es’ Comment

A recent caption used by Melissa Gorga on an Instagram post has led to some fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” accusing the Bravo star of being “thirsty.”

Gorga posted a photo of herself, her RHONJ co-star Jackie Goldschneider, and two rumored season 13 newbie cast members, Jennifer Fessler and Rachel Fuda. The four women looked like close friends as they held up their drinks and smiled for the camera, with Gorga choosing to caption the photo, “Thirsty Thursday @rachelfuda @jennfessler @jackiegoldschneider #thirstythursday #rhonj #thirstybitches.”

Here is the post:

Fans Flooded the Comments of Gorga’s Instagram Post Accusing the Bravo Star of Being ‘Thirsty’

There were many fans that took to Gorga’s Instagram comments to criticize the star and her caption, saying that she was actually “thirsty.” One person wrote, “The Thirst is REAL!!!” Another rolled their eyes and said, “Totally thirsty.” Another person laughed, “Yes she is thirsty.” Someone else agreed, “She’s dehydrated.” One commenter wrote, “Yes…. we know, you are thirsty…. Dehydrated actually.”

Someone else said all four were thirsty, writing, “Yup, certainly the thirsty bunch! Queen Thirst in the middle!” Another wrote, “Thirsty b******!!! all of you.” Someone else said, “Are they your sisters that you are trying to squeeze into the show like you did yourself. Trash.” One person asked, “I hope this is shade and ur calling them all thirsty.”

One fan wrote, “Your the only thirsty one girl. Perfect caption for ya.” Someone else said, “Ya’ll definitely thirsty, no doubting that.” One person commented, “At least self awareness!” Someone else wrote, “Thirsty alright” and another said, “Very thirsty.” One person wrote, “Yup you sure are thirsty not just on Thursday.” Gorga was blasted by someone else, “the caption is the definition of thirsty lmao.”

Gorga Also Recently Shared Some Touching Posts About Her Husband Joe Gorga

Gorga recently took to Instagram to share a couple of tributes to her husband Joe Gorga, first on the occasion of their 18th anniversary and then for his birthday. On August 20, Gorga posted several photos of the couple together in Montauk, New York, in front of a stunning sunset. “18 YEARS,” she wrote in the caption. “Ride or die for 18 year 13 of them on reality television. Proud of us @joeygorga We are fighting the good fight. Happy Anniversary I Love you.”

She then posted a couple of other photos of them together in Montauk on August 21, writing on Instagram, “Joe!! My Rock! Happy Birthday Love Had the best weekend celebrating with you. @joeygorga.”

These milestones came just a short time after Melissa and Joe Gorga made headlines for skipping Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. A source told People that the Gorgas and Giudice had a major fight while filming the season 13 finale of RHONJ after Giudice did something “unforgivable.” The publication reported, “Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable [and] they’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

