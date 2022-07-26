Melissa Gorga Shaded by Fans Over ‘Conceited’ Move

A new video shared by Melissa Gorga on her TikTok and Instagram accounts picked up a lot of comments and strong reactions from fans.

On July 17, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star showed her husband Joe Gorga and Frank Catania doing a dance routine together with a bit of a chaotic ending. As the caption, Gorga wrote, “These 2…… #rhonj #fyp #foryoupage.” The video picked up more than 1.7 million views on TikTok and is available below.

The 15-second video started with Melissa Gorga making a heart to the camera with her fingers as Joe Gorga and Catania stood in the background. After she moved off-camera, Joe Gorga and Catania went through their dance routine until about 10 seconds in when Melissa Gorga briefly popped her head back on camera. Viewers could then see the men’s dance routine conclude with Joe Gorga doing a humping motion behind Catania. The video ended with Melissa Gorga dancing across the screen.

Fans were quick to react to the video, with many saying they loved to see the dynamic between the two RHONJ husbands. However, quite a few viewers roasted Melissa Gorga and accused her of trying to remain the center of attention in the video about the two men. Here is the post:

Fans Were Critical of Melissa Gorga’s Video as They Told Her to Give the Men Their Moment

There were tons of comments on social media about Gorga popping into the video several times, with one person writing, “Melissa has to make sure she’s in the cameras not once, but three different times” along with a facepalm emoji. “Shocker…not Melissa needing to be center of attn. We’re here for the @frank.catania.sr @joeygorga show move aside!!!” someone else added.

One commenter wrote, “I love there 2 guys but melissa doesn’t miss the camera why do you have to be on camera all the time give the guys a moment.” Someone else agreed, “Exactly can’t let Joe have his moment literally had to strut in seriously.” Another comment stated, “Get out the way let the boys have their moment.” Someone wrote, “Love them but does she ALWAYS have to jump in every video.” Yet another agreed, “Of course Melissa has to get herself in the picture as always.”

The RHONJ star was blasted by another viewer, “Can’t someone do a IG without Melissa jumping in ?” Another person said, “Why does Melissa have to jump on for her 4 seconds on every video or shot including the guys.” Someone else wrote, “Let the men have a moment… geez.” Another commented, “Enjoy watching the boyz. But seriously Melissa does not have to jump in!! She is so damn thirsty!” Someone else agreed, “it’s insane to watch how thirsty you are.” The comments continued with someone writing, “Not sure why u had to jump in….difference between confidence and conceited.”

Gorga Is Currently in Ireland With the Rest of the RHONJ Cast

Gorga and the rest of the RHONJ cast have been spotted in Dublin, Ireland, this week as filming continued for season 13 of the hit Bravo show. According to the Irish Mirror, the ladies have been seen filming at several Dublin hotspots and the occasion of the trip is suspected to be Teresa Giudice’s bachelorette party.

Gorga posted a photo of herself at the airport on the way to Ireland dressed in black and green and captioned the shot, “What color did you think I was gonna wear to go to Ireland?! Offf we gooo #RHONJ #hungergames.” She also posted a few photos at a castle where she joked that she was “Cinderella in her castle-with a bunch of her Evil step sisters.”

