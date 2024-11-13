Melissa Gorga Shares Update on Relationship With Teresa Giudice

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have been at odds for nearly their entire time on the show together, and after a contentious season 14 that saw a major divide in the cast, the sisters-in-law decided to go their separate ways.

While Bravo has still yet to reveal any possible changes to the RHONJ cast, Gorga gave People the latest update on her relationship (or lack thereof) with Giudice while attending a movie premiere in New York City on November 8.

“I guess there’s no relationship,” she told the outlet. “There’s just no relationship, nothing has changed. It’s pretty much right where it was and I just think that’s how it’s got to be for a while.”

Melissa Gorga Says RHONJ is Casting for Season 15

Although Bravo has yet to make any formal announcements about casting or production for RHONJ season 15 (leaving the show in limbo after cancelling the sit-down reunion special for season 14, owing to the cast’s divide), cast members have spoken out with their thoughts during the interim.

In a September 2024 interview on the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast , Gorga confirmed that the casting process was underway, saying, “Whenever you see, like, these little comments, or it’s gonna be these three or these two, nothing is true. They are casting right now is what I believe. I’m hearing little tidbits of this one interviewed and that one interviewed, and who did whose makeup for this and that. So, I think they’re very much still figuring it all out.”

In her People interview, Gorga called the extra time between seasons “a nice little break,” and went on to add, “I’m actually enjoying the time off. I’m enjoying just like working really hard at [her boutique] Envy right now. I never have this much time to get in there and do as much as I’ve been doing lately. We’ve really like getting a lot of new brands in. So I’m taking the minute that I think the show needed, and I’m taking the time to spend time with my family and work hard, you know, on my other projects.”

Andy Cohen Shut Down RHONJ Star’s Claims About Casting

While Gorga was open about no knowing her RHONJ fate, one of her co-stars claimed to know more than she did.

During an October 2024 Instagram live, Jennifer Aydin told one hater, “I am coming back [to the show],” before flipping her middle finger at the camera. A fan account responded to the clip with a note saying that Aydin, Giudice, and Dolores Catania were all set to be asked back for season 15 of the series.

On October 16, Andy Cohen reacted to the rumors on his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy. Cohen first responded to the claims that the three RHONJ stars were being asked back, saying, “No. That’s not happening. We’ve made no decisions on the ‘Real Housewives [of New Jersey]’,” before responding to Aydin’s claims that she had been asked back, saying, “No, no, no. We’ve done nothing, we’ve done [absolutely]…I mean, well no actually we’ve done plenty. But that’s not, that’s not what’s …no!”

