Melissa Gorga Claps Back at Wakile Diss

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga responded to the recent diss from the Wakile family.

Recently, Joseph Wakile, the son of former star Kathy Wakile, left a comment on an Instagram photo posted by Page Six about his sister’s wedding. The caption of the photo showed photos of the wedding and also mentioned that the Gorga’s were nowhere to be found. In response, Wakile left a comment that read, “Lmao we cut those farm animals out of our life years ago that’s why they weren’t in attendance.” Now, Melissa Gorga is firing back.

“To be honest, I hope we’re goats because goats are so cute,” Gorga said about the diss on Watch What Happens Live, as noted by Reality Blurb. “Like, I hope he thinks I’m a little baby goat if he picks an animal. You know what, they’re a little sour about not being on the show any longer [and] it’s unfortunate, to be honest. I wish them all well, I love the Wakile children and I’m so happy for Victoria. She looked like a beautiful bride, so I don’t know. I think there’s a little sourness there that they’re not on the show anymore.”

Kathy Wakile and her family were full-time cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during seasons 3-5.

Melissa Gorga Thought That the Comment Was Meant for Teresa Giudice

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Gorga also explained that the comment could have been misconstrued and aimed towards her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

“Very shocking because I’ve always had a great relationship with him too,” Gorga said of Joseph Wakile. “There was a part of me that was like, ‘Nah, the question got misconstrued. They definitely meant Joe and Teresa,’ the two cousins, which could have been, because I can’t picture him saying that, to be honest. But I know there’s hard feelings between the whole family and I get it and it is what it is.”

The Two Families are Still at Odds

Even though the Wakile family is no longer on the show, it doesn’t mean that there isn’t some drama happening behind the scenes. Throughout the early seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the families fought tirelessly with each other, and it doesn’t seem like things are currently any better. During BravoCon in 2019, Giudice explained why she would never talk to her cousins again.

“My family came on the show behind my back, and that was the worst thing that could have ever happened to me,” Giudice said at the time, as noted by Showbiz CheatSheet. ”That’s why I don’t speak to Kathy anymore. I’ll never speak to her or Rosie [Pierri] ever again because I don’t want family like that. But my brother and Melissa, for my parents, of course, I forgave them.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Shereé Whitfield’s Boyfriend Released From Jail