Melissa Gorga Dishes on RHONJ Season 14 Stars’ ‘Awkward & Weird’ Group Text

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga shared details about the RHONJ season 14 cast’s group chat.

During the December 14 episode of her podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga,” Melissa Gorga acknowledged that the show’s cast is divided. For instance, Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, are not currently in communication with his sister, fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice.

The mother of three stated that she felt uncomfortable when a RHONJ season 14 cast member decided to create a cast group chat, even though a majority of the show’s stars have issues with each other.

“I won’t say who, but one of our cast members started a group text with all of us in it. And was like ‘Happy Thanksgiving everyone.’ We were all like, ‘Whoa.’ It was just a weird thing. And you know, I texted back in the group text and said, ‘Happy Thanksgiving.’ But it was just awkward and weird,” stated Melissa Gorga.

Melissa Gorga also stated that she was not the only RHONJ star who was unhappy about the situation.

“Some of the other cast members will call me. And like, ‘Why did she put us all together?’ It’s weird, but I do appreciate it,” said the reality television star.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About the Upcoming 14th Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ in November 2023

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga briefly discussed the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ in a November 2023 interview with Page Six. Melissa Gorga stated that she was pleased with how the new season turned out.

“It was a different season. Very, very different. All the friendships are different. It’s just different. I actually enjoyed the season a lot,” said the mother of three.

Melissa Gorga and her husband also noted that they have ceased communication with Teresa Giudice.

“It feels amazing,” said the “On Display” singer.

Melissa Gorga shared similar comments about where she stands with her sister-in-law in a November 2023 interview with Extra TV.

“I think that’s done for right now. I think everyone is protecting their peace. As we should. And me, myself, I’ve created some boundaries. And I’m very happy with them,” explained Melissa Gorga.

The reality television personality clarified that she does think the situation “is sad.”

“Unfortunate. It is what it is,” stated the RHONJ star.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Relationship With Her Brother & Sister-in-Law in a December 2023 Interview

During a December 2023 interview with Extra TV, alongside her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice spoke about her estranged relationship with her brother and his wife.

“That chapter is closed,” said the “Skinny Italian” author.

Gia Giudice interjected she did not believe she would be able to mend Teresa Giudice’s relationship with the Gorgas. She also stated she is supportive of all of her mother’s decisions regarding the situation.

“I definitely think it’s a little unsettling but I mean, I can only do so much. So I think just the whole aspect of keeping our mental health good and just move forward as a family. And just really focusing on us, I think whatever my mom decided to do, and whatever was the right decision for our family,” said the 22-year-old.

The 14th season of RHONJ does not yet have a release date.