Melissa Gorga Ripped as ‘Messy’ & ‘Creepy’

Melissa Gorga’s recent announcement that her fitness collection is available internationally has prompted many reactions from fans who believe “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is copying Teresa Giudice, who also debuted her own workout line recently.

On May 14, Gorga posted on Instagram several photos and videos of herself at a photoshoot modeling her fitness line and captioned it, “My fitness collection is in retail stores internationally!! It’s in the US at @rossdressforless and in Australia & the UK at @tjmaxx LETS GET FIT THIS SUMMER!! The Melissa Gorga fitness collection!! Letssss goooo.” Here is the post:

Fans soon filled the comment section of Gorga’s Instagram post and took to Reddit to call out the RHONJ star and accuse her of copying Giudice’s idea of a workout line. One person created a thread on Reddit titled, “and the tit-for-tat continues…. Cue Melissa’s workout line.”

Many Fans Called Out Gorga for Doing a Workout Line Like Giudice & Criticized the Look of Some of Her Clothing

In responses to a Reddit thread on the subject, several people criticized the look of Gorga’s line, with one writing, “that is a TERRIBLE design for a sports bra!” Another added, “That bra doesn’t even look good.” One comment stated, “More annoying to me is that the black on the strap doesn’t match the black of the bra UGH.” Someone pointed out, “Melissa has 3 straps, Tre only has 2.”

Many people wondered if there would be fallout from Gorga coming out with her own workout line and called out the RHONJ star. “Teresa upon discovering Melissa has a new fitness collection,” someone said with the GIF of Giudice flipping a table. One person wrote, “Looking for something to fight with Teresa about next season.” One person wrote, “Messy full on single white femaling Tre. No wonder she hates her. Creepy.”

One Redditor said, “Melissa riding Teresa’s coattails again…” One person wrote on Gorga’s Instagram post, “Watch next season we’re gonna hear that you copied Teresa with the workout line lol.” Another agreed, “Next season on housewives – Teresa mad at Melissa for doing a fitness line also.” Someone said, “Why would you do that Theresa has one also.”

Gorga Recently Said She’s Grateful to RHONJ for Giving Her a Closer Relationship With Giudice But Said They Don’t Speak Off-Camera

Gorga has made some interesting comments about her relationship with Giudice in the past couple of months. Before the RHONJ reunion aired, Gorga told TMZ that they’re on “good terms” and always will be because they’re family. However, she said the two hadn’t met up off-camera since the reunion was taped, telling the outlet, “We don’t meet up off-camera.”

On her “Melissa Gorga on Display” podcast episode dated April 22, Gorga said that she and Giudice had been through so much but she believed that the show overall has helped their relationship. She explained to listeners that if they weren’t on RHONJ they probably wouldn’t really speak at all and credited the show for giving her a relationship with her sister-in-law.

“I honestly think that there would not be much of a relationship at all if we weren’t on the show, if I’m being completely honest,” she shared. “I think it would be very quiet. I think it would be very minimal, I think it would be ‘Happy Birthday, Merry Christmas.’… if we weren’t on this show, we would probably never speak.”

