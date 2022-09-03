RHONJ Fans React to Melissa Gorga’s Season 13 Confessional Look

On August 28, 2022, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga took to Instagram to share two images and a video of one of her season 13 confessional looks. She sported a teal bandeau mini dress with cut-out detailing. She accessorized the dress with hoop earrings, stacked silver bracelets, and rings. She opted to wear her long wavy locks in a middle part.

In the caption of the post, she revealed she was wearing a dress available at her boutique, Envy.

Quite a few Instagram users shared their thoughts about Gorga’s confessional look in the post’s comments section.

“No, please start wearing more sophisticated clothing something that doesn’t look like you just walked out of Forever 21 store,” wrote a commenter.

“Not a fan,” shared an Instagram user.

“WOW Bella . you are so gorgeous too me ! 💕💕🥰 Big Fan of you.✨⭐️,” added a commenter.

“No not classy,” stated a social media user.

“Very pretty dress color looks pretty on you 😊,” complimented a Bravo fan.

“Thank you for looking so naturally pretty!!! Not overdone at all! Team Gorge!!!!” shared another.

“Love this color on you 💎 💙,” added a fan.

“Oof who is doing her makeup lately, she is so washed out,” commented a social media user.

“Why are you dressed like a 17 year old! You look like a clown,” chimed in a ninth person.

Melissa Gorga & Joe Gorga Spoke About Teresa Giudice’s Wedding in an August Interview

The RHONJ star and her husband, Joe Gorga, opted to not attend her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice’s August 6 wedding. During an August 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the couple briefly spoke about the nuptials. Joe revealed that he has had difficulty sharing his thoughts regarding the situation.

“It’s very difficult for me to talk about it, it’s hard, it’s very — really, really hard,” said the father of three.

His wife chimed in that “it’s a rough situation.”

“It really is. You know what I think everyone will see obviously because a lot of it was filmed for the Real Housewives, it’s a little hard to discuss right now so we can’t really discuss it but we wish them the best and we’re really happy and she looked really beautiful and it was a beautiful wedding,” said the 43-year-old.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Her Castmates in an August 2022 Episode of Her Podcast

While recording an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” Gorga spoke about her RHONJ co-stars. She suggested that she often feels frustrated when arguing with her castmates.

“A lot of times, for some reason, I have people coming at me, or making things up about me or wanting to prove — which is the hard part for me… But I always feel like someone’s out there to try to prove that I’m a bad person, or to try to prove like ‘she’s not who she says she is.’ And it’s a constant battle where I feel like I’m an attorney at some points and I’m literally arguing the jury with my own argument and I’m like listen, after this I’m just going to go to law school,” quipped Gorga.

