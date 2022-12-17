Joe Gorga & Melissa Gorga Dragged for ‘Cringe’ Photo

Melissa and Joe Gorga have been married for nearly 20 years. ”The Real Housewives of New Jersey” couple wed in 2004 and have three kids together, but they still like to have fun in their marriage.

In 2021, Melissa told Page Six, “We’re one of the longest-standing ‘Housewives’ couples. So whatever we’re doing, I’m going to pat us on the back.”

But in December 2022, some fans were dragging the duo after Joe posted a playful pic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Gorga Posted a Playful Photo of Melissa & Some Fans Didn’t Get It

In December 2022, Joe Gorga posted an inspirational message on his Instagram page. The businessman wrote, “Never give up on something you really want. It is difficult to wait, but more difficult to regret. Go out a get. #entrepreneur.”

But some followers were confused by the photo he used to illustrate his message. Joe’s photo showed him shirtless carrying his bikini-wearing wife over his shoulder. A caption read, “If you want something go get it. Period.”

In the comment section, some called the photo “weird” and “cringe.”

“You have a daughter really?” one commenter asked Joe. “You should respect your wife and not parade her like that,” another added.

“Cringy caption and photo,” another commenter chimed in. “These get cringier as the days progress,” another agreed.

When another follower asked “How is this pic relevant to the caption?!,” another replied, “It’s a little desperate.”

“Couldn’t choose a different picture?? No, she loves the attention,” another wrote of Melissa.

But some fans defended the couple’s “cute romantic photo.”

“So because they have a daughter they can’t be playful, lovable and have fun?! I think the children will appreciate seeing their parents in love! Joe & Melissa keep it up,” one fan wrote. “Like how you still like your wife,” another wrote to Joe.

Joe Gorga Said He Treats His Wife Like She’s His Girlfriend

Joe Gorga has been open about how he keeps the sparks alive in his marriage. In 2019, he told Life & Style that it’s all about “respect” for his wife. “Really the top is you got to still be dating,” he added. “You got to date your spouse. I never say I’m married, she’s my girlfriend. Every day I still call my wife up and I tell her sexy things every day. I treat her like my girlfriend and I can keep it real.”

Melissa even wrote a book about her marriage, titled “Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage.” In the book, she told readers to “treat your husband like a king…and in return, you’ll be treated like a queen.”

Joe has made similar statements about the marriage. In 2021, he posted a photo of him and Melissa on Instagram, with the caption, “A king must take care of his queen and a queen must take care of her king. No one is before the other. It’s all about being a unit. She is my queen, and I am her king. We are equal, we are one.”

READ NEXT: RHONY Alum Drops Details on Spinoff Show