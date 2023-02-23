The Gorgas Claim Someone Is Trying to Dig Up Information About Them: ‘It’s Getting Scary’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, have been at odds with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. The couple opted to skip Giudice and her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding. Following their decision to not go to the ceremony, the Gorgas and Giudice have publicly spoken about their issues with each other.

During a February 2023 episode of her podcast, “On Display With Melissa Gorga,” alongside her husband, Melissa shared that she did not appreciate Giudice’s comments about her and Joe. She revealed that she believed her sister-in-law “is being led by a very strong force” and explained that “never has [Giudice] ever gone this hard off camera” to try to “bring them down.” Melissa also claimed that she and her husband “actually have proof” that unnamed individuals are attempting to find information about them. She asserted that the situation is frightening and suggested Giudice may be involved.

“It’s getting scary if we’re being honest guys. There’s some scary s*** and a lot of the stuff that we previously read that we discarded I am now no longer going to discard because I’m starting to believe that this may be true and it’s actually very scary,” explained the mother of three. “It’s something that we want to stay very far away from. I think even the writing on the wall with just the actions, I have never seen [Joe’s] sister act this way on this show, outside of the show, ever.”

Joe also stated he was “not going to mention names but someone is going around digging about [him].” He also asserted that he has not participated in anything nefarious.

“They are wasting their time, literally wasting their time, because what can you expose us of? Tell me. Maybe we’re Bonnie and Clyde and we don’t know it and everyone knows we are robbing banks,” quipped the reality television personality.

Melissa Gorga Shared She Has Wanted to Comment on Rumors About Her

During a February 2023 interview with E! News, Melissa shared that she has been wanting to address rumors about her and her husband. She asserted that information that has been spread about them “is so far off.”

“I’ve learned throughout all the years of being on reality television to just keep your mouth shut, keep it moving, let them say what they want, and then when you get to tell the truth, then it is your turn,” explained the “On Display” singer.

Melissa Gorga Shared That She & Her Husband Laughed at Rumors About Them

Melissa shared similar comments in a February 2023 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, alongside her castmates Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs. She shared that “there’s so many rumors out there” about her. She revealed that she and her husband have tried to not take what has been said about them seriously.

“I have never read more nonsense like it’s to the point now where we are like giggling at home. Joe is like ‘oh my god, look at what they said I did today.’ I’m like ‘look at me today,’ I’m like ‘what’s going on?’ What are you going to do cry? They say the most ridiculous things. I think I’m getting flattered at this point. I’m like wow okay,” said Melissa.

New episodes of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.