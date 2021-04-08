‘RHONJ’ Fans React to Melissa & Joe Gorga’s Marital Drama

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are reacting to Melissa and Joe Gorga’s marital drama that played out on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, titled “Memorial Mayhem.” The Bravo couple, who married in 2004 and share three children together, bickered during a group getaway to the Jersey Shore as Joe announced that he and his wife had “grown apart” over the years.

Joe, who has taken issue with his wife’s switch from stay-at-home mom to working woman, became even nastier when Melissa walked ahead of him on the way to the car. Melissa called her husband “spoiled” and admitted she’s kissed his “a—“ for years.

In a Twitter post ahead of the episode, Melissa teased that fans would see “a little husband & wife drama.” But not everyone was a fan of the storyline.

RHONJ Viewers Reacted to the Gorgas’ Fight, With Some Saying the Storyline Seemed Fake

As the episode aired, some viewers weren’t buying the act that Joe Gorga doesn’t want his wife to succeed as an influencer and owner of the New Jersey boutique, Envy.

“A little husband & wife drama? Girl stop!” one viewer tweeted. “Your storyline every season is as fake as the Chanel bags sold at envy! #RHONJ.”

Others criticized the couple, as well as Melissa’s book, Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage in which she wrote about having an almost-perfect relationship.

“He doesn’t want you to work but you have the best relationship?!” one viewer asked.

“Please tell your husband it’s 2021,” another added. “Women and men are EQUAL partners in a marriage. I’m so tired of hearing ‘old school.’ It’s completely gross and disrespectful to all women.”

And another RHONJ fan called out Melissa to point out that her husband actually isn’t the one who’s blocking her independence.

“Ur husband is not holding u back,” the viewer tweeted. “He created the wealth that allows u to do what u do. If u really want to do u, find money not created by ur husband’s construction company to finance ur endeavors.”

Melissa Gorga Previously Opened Up About How Her Husband Struggles With Her Success

While the couple made up in the most recent Real Housewives of New Jersey episode, a trailer for the remainder of the season showed Joe later saying he is “done” with his marriage. Melissa previously revealed that she and her husband recently went through a year-and-a-half “rough patch.”

“I feel like as I become more and more independent in certain ways, it really is a struggle for him,” she told Page Six. “I hate that. It shouldn’t be a struggle and it really is. We really go through it and we’re very raw and real and honest with it. “

The mom of three also told Us Weekly that she and her husband “fight” for their marriage despite the changes that have taken place in their relationship.

“He likes things to stay the same,” Melissa admitted of Joe. “I’ve been with him since I was 24 years old. So I’ve changed and I feel like this is a scary part of marriage. Either you’re going to grow together or you’re going to grow apart. And I think we’re fighting really hard to grow together.”

