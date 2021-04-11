Inside Melissa Gorga’s Marriage To Joe Gorga: ‘They Have Issues To Work Through’

As viewers have seen during this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa and Joe Gorga’s marriage isn’t exactly perfect. In recent episodes, viewers have seen the two of them fight with each other, and have gotten a different view of their relationship. Now, according to a new report, there are new details surrounding their marriage and where the couple currently stands.

On April 1, an inside source told Us Weekly about the couple, “At the end of the day, they’re like Bonnie and Clyde — they’re a package deal and have to be together to be for the show. They do love each other immensely, but they’re finally just sharing with viewers that they have issues they have to work through. … They’re not a perfect couple.”

The source continued, “They got married when they were in their early 20s and it’s obvious that they’ve both changed. He’s certainly not thrilled about all of her ‘extracurricular activities’ and spending a lot of time working on her store Envy. He’d prefer her cooking, cleaning, taking care of the kids. He takes the traditional approach when it comes to marriage and expects her to be the average housewife.”

Melissa Gorga Said That She Is ‘Fighting’ for Her Marriage

During a February 2021 interview with Page Six, Melissa Gorga admitted that she was “fighting” to make her marriage last. “We’re fighting for our marriage and we’re fighting to keep it strong,” Gorga told the outlet at the time. “And it’s not easy. It’s really not easy. It’s not. And we’re one of the longest standing ‘Housewives’ couples. So whatever we’re doing, I’m going to pat us on the back. Our kids are happy. Everybody’s living. So we’re doing good. It’s just, it’s a struggle. It’s been a little bit more of a struggle the last two years than it’s ever been, and we’re honest about it.”

Gorga also added, “I’m not gonna deny that we went through a rough, like year-and-a-half, and I would say it started right before the pandemic.”

Melissa and Joe Gorga Had a Big Argument During Last Week’s Episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on April 7, viewers saw Joe and Melissa Gorga get into a major fight. Joe Gorga became upset with Melissa Gorga after Melissa walked ahead of him to get in the car at the end of the night. This small annoyance turned into a larger argument for the couple, as Joe Gorga complained that Melissa Gorga is different than she was when he first married her.

While the couple was in the car on their way home from dinner, Joe Gorga told his wife, “Be careful what you say ’cause I’ll never talk to you again.”

Viewers can watch more of The Gorga’s marriage troubles play out during the remainder of the season. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

