Melissa Gorga Ripped by Fans Over ‘Horrible’ Look

Many Bravo stars attended the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and as it aired on June 5, fans took to social media to comment on their red carpet looks. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga were among the Bravolebrities who attended the event and fans had a lot to say about both of their outfits.

The RHONJ star sported a yellow halter minidress from her Envy line. It was a formfitting number that featured dazzling sequins, and she paired it with nude heels and silver accessories. Her hair, styled by celebrity stylist Laura Rugetti, was done in loose curls with a middle part in a wet look. Joe Gorga’s look for the event was a white t-shirt paired with navy blue pants and brown dress shoes.

Here is a photo of their look from Melissa Gorga’s Instagram:

Fans Ripped the Couple for Their Outfits & Called Melissa Gorga’s Dress ‘Cheap’

Several screenshots of the Gorgas’ looks were shared on Facebook and on Reddit, where fans ripped into the couple. Many commented on Melissa Gorga’s dress, with one person writing, “Melissa’s dress look cheap.” Another wrote, “Melissa’s dress looks like something you buy for teenager.”

One person commented, “Ok I love my Mel but she needs a different type of dress than this… we’ve been going at this one for about 3 seasons now.” Someone wrote, “Omg…Walmart had huge sale.. Is that her daughter dress???” Another person agreed, “I saw a dress just like that yellow one at Walmart.” One person wrote, “If Melissa was trying to get the ‘KK wet hair look’ her stylist failed.” Another added, “Melissa it was hard to even Watxh you. I’m embarrassed for you. The hair was horrible/ the dress made you look big.”

Many RHONJ fans slammed the couple, with one person saying, “Melissa and Joe swear they’re Antonia’s classmates.” Another person wrote, “Melissa and Joe dressed like they going to a club on the Jersey shore.” Someone else joked, “Melissa n joe look like homecoming chaperones.” One of the comments read, “He needs a better fitting pair of paints even if he’s going for the no show look and the Haines shirt doesn’t work with this look. Melissa missed the mark and they look like they’re going to two different events.”

Joe Gorga was also ripped over his choice of attire for the event, with many fans calling out his white t-shirt look. Someone said, “A t shirt and rolled up pants.” Someone else wrote, “Why is he dressed like he’s going to a barbecue?” One commenter said, “Ummmm love these two, but could Joe have put on a nice shirt?” “He’s giving Pitbull vibes,” one fan joked.

Gorga Spilled Some Major RHONJ News on the MTV Awards Red Carpet

Melissa Gorga revealed some major news in a red carpet interview with E! News. “We just started filming again, so get ready,” she spilled. “We are up, we are rolling and we’ll see what happens.” The reunion for season 12 just aired so it looks like the cast is back at work right away for season 13.

In regards to the cast, Gorga said, “We’re hoping for a lot of new rookies, a lot of new faces,” then added, “a lot of new people we can throw into our family drama!” The couple also shared that they think their “Real Housewives” franchise is very special, with Melissa Gorga sharing, “No one will ever beat Jersey. There’s something in the water in Jersey.”

Her husband added, “What Jersey has that no one has is the men. The men kill it. They can bring Dubai, they can bring anything they want, they can’t beat Jersey.”

