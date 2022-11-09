Fans Concerned About Melissa Gorga After Teresa Giudice’s Message

Teresa Giudice has caused quite a bit of confusion on social media.

The reality star’s good friend and the co-host of the “Namaste B******” podcast has been hospitalized but many fans thought that Giudice was sharing news about her sister-in-law’s health because both her podcast post and her sister-in-law are both named Melissa.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared the news on Instagram on November 9, 2022. “Hey everyone, Unfortunately, Melissa has been in the hospital so the ‘Namaste B******’ live shows on November 10 and November 11 (Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, PA and The Fillmore and Silver Springs, MD) are being rescheduled,” Giudice wrote in an Instagram post.

Pfeister is suffering from a mystery illness, according to a post that she later shared on her Instagram feed. Pfeister and Giudice’s live shows were announced in mid-October. Giudice said that people who had tickets to the now-canceled shows will have their tickets honored when the dates are rescheduled. Those wishing for a refund should contact the outlet where they purchased the tickets.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Were Concerned About Gorga

Fans filled up the comments section of Giudice’s post, wondering what might have happened to Gorga.

“So Tre and Melissa are good now?” one person wrote.

“I literally thought you meant Melissa Gorga… and was like TF,” another Instagram user added.

“Wait her sister-in-law!! No,” a third commenter said, adding the prayer hands emoji.

“Melissa Gorga? Wth happened,” someone else asked.

Though Giudice didn’t clear up the rumors, but a few people figured it out and attempted to clear up any confusion.

“To clear up any confusion: Teresa is not talking about Melissa Gorga. She tagged her co-host Melissa Pfiester (sic),” a clarifying comment read.

For further clarification, Gorga is okay and is not in the hospital.

Pfeister Shared a Photo of Herself in the Hospital & Said Doctors Don’t Know What’s Wrong

Shortly after Giudice announced that the live shows were canceled, Pfeister shared a post on her Instagram feed explaining why she’s in the hospital.

“Not sure where to start with this one…I’m sad, I’m mad, I’m frustrated, I’m thankful,” she captioned a post.

“I’m sad because I’ve been dealing with these health issues for over 20 years that take away so much from my life, enjoying it, taking away from my family and kids. … Mad because people want to leave ignorant asshole comments about my weight and how I look not knowing ONE F****** SECOND of what I’ve been dealing with daily for over 20 years,” she continued.

Pfeister went on to say that she’s “frustrated” because this is her third hospitalization in just as many years but she isn’t sure what’s wrong.

“All the tests, procedures, medications and still can’t find definitive answers,” she said.

“But ultimately I’m thankful because it could always be worse. I have the greatest husband, children, family and all of you friends who are there with non stop love and support. It can always be worse. So beyond more than words can describe appreciate ALL of you and your love,” she concluded.

READ NEXT: Former RHOC Star Makes Comments About Lisa Rinna’s House