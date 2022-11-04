Bravo Star Weighs in on Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Feud

“Shahs of Sunset” star Mercedes Javid has thoughts on the family feud between some “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars.

Currently, Teresa Giudice is at odds with her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and they are not on speaking terms. Gorga has alluded that their feud has something to do with what happened on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 finale, which viewers have yet to see.

During a Nov. 3 appearance on Melissa Gorga’s podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display on PodcastOne, Javid weighed in on the families’ situation as she spoke about her own experience mending her feud with longtime best friend, Reza Farahan.

“This thing that you and Joe and Teresa are going through right now, it has to do with like, who wants this tension?” Javid said. “Who wants to keep going and going and having all of this stuff? Like you said, you have all of your beautiful children who are so close, they’re first cousins, why block life?”

Javid continued, “It tasks more energy to have that toxicity in your life than to just say, let it go. You gotta let it go and don’t be about the ego and don’t replay it in your head… you just have to put it all the way to the side in order to move on. It’s very freeing to make that choice and to do that.”

Gorga seemed to agree with Javid’s sentiments.

“Happy people also don’t have as much time for it,” Gorga said. “That’s all I’m gonna say about that. When you’re really genuinely happy and you enjoy your life and you’re working hard… you just don’t wanna do the toxic. You’ll try to do anything you can to keep the peace, make it stop, not go into the circle. It’s always a struggle for me that way. I choose my life.”

Melissa Gorga Has Said That She Is ‘Done’ With Teresa Giudice

While speaking with People at BravoCon 2022, Gorga told the outlet that she was “done” with Giudice. Over the past few years, the two have had their ups and downs, but this feud seems like more than a bump in the road.

“I got off the roller coaster,” Gorga told the outlet. “I don’t want to be on it anymore. We’ll see what happens.”

Gorga added, “I think that sometimes this goes on. How many times do you want to go in and out, in and out? Eventually you need to protect your immediate family. We need to protect our marriage and our children and our life that we live. We can’t always just try to put our hands out and it doesn’t get reciprocated. We’re tired.”

Melissa Gorga Revealed That ‘Boundaries’ Were Crossed in Their Feud With Giudice

Gorga also revealed during BravoCon 2022 that she felt like he and her husband, Joe Gorga’s “boundaries” were crossed during their feud with Giudice. She explained that the two families need some time to figure things out.

“Sometimes things have gone too far and for Joe and I, it’s just gone too far for us and it was a lot of boundaries crossed and I feel like we’ve tried many times and we just feel defeated, right, so there’s times when you just need to throw in the towel and take a minute and sometimes family needs to take a minute, so that’s what we’re doing,” Gorga told Entertainment Tonight.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s WWHL Theory