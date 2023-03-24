Real Housewives Star Involved in ‘Horrible’ Car Crash: PHOTO

Meredith Marks says she is happy to be alive. In March 2023, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star was involved in a car accident on a snowy road in Utah, and it almost ended tragically.

Meredith Marks Shared a Photo From the Car Accident

On March 23, 2023, Marks posted to Instagram with a before and after of the accident. In the first pic, the Bravo star was glammed up as she posed in the back seat of a car with her friend, architectural designer Kathy Prounis, as they headed to an event. The two women were all smiles in the pic. But a second photo showed the tragic aftermath after the car they were riding in crashed into a snowbank, narrowly saving them from a fall off of a cliff.

In the caption to the post, Marks, 51, credited her driver for saving her life.

“This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah,” Marks wrote. “My dear friend and I were in a car accident that could have been far more horrible. Kathy, Brent, and I are all okay and safe.”

Marks also told her followers that she is “beyond happy to be alive and well” following the scare.

In the comment section, Prounis wrote, “Thank God that we were together! So grateful for you!!”

“Love you so much ❤️,” wrote Marks’ 23-year-old son, Brooks.

Other fans commented to tell Marks they are happy she is okay.

Prounis also posted on social media following the accident. On Instagram, she captioned a photo of a snowy morning in Park City, Utah as she recounted the accident.

“Here’s a snapshot of the snow still coming down in Park City this morning as I walked by Meredith Marks’ boutique after surviving a jarring accident with her last night,” she wrote. “We are all safe and sound at home. There were so many wonderful people that stopped on a slick, mountain road and offered us assistance. It’s those kind of people that we all need in this world.”

Prounis also expressed gratitude before joking, “Leave it to Meredith to walk away from this situation in stylish Valentino boots!”

Other Real Housewives Stars Have Been Involved in Scary Accidents

This is not the first time Real Housewives fans have gotten a scare involving one of their favorite stars. In 2015, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin was hospitalized after she was involved in a “three-car pileup” on a New York highway, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Zarin was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A week later she appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live,” where host Andy Cohen asked her about the accident. “I was the third car,” Zarin told Cohen, per People. “A cab slid, and then the car behind him hit him, and then I was in a car service and we hit him.”

“I’m fine except, my neck or whatever,” she added. “It’s just normal, what happens when you’re in a car accident. But I’m fine.”

And in 2018, RHONY alum Ramona Singer was involved in a four-car accident on Montauk Highway in New York. At the time, she told Page Six the airbag in her Maserati went off and she went to the hospital to get checked out. “I’m fine…just shaken and upset,” Singer told the outlet at the time.

In 2019, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Tanya Sam was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles that left her with internal bleeding, according to BravoTV.com. She spent two days in the hospital to be treated for intestinal and gastrointestinal bleeding.

