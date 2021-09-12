Are Meredith Marks and Her Husband Seth Marks Still Together in 2021?

Meredith Marks is not disengaging from her husband, Seth Marks.

During last season’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” viewers watched as Marks and her husband went through a series of intense highs and lows. The two had a lot of disagreements on camera, as Marks was upset by the fact that her husband wasn’t in Salt Lake City a whole lot due to his work. And, Marks’ costar Jen Shah even stirred the pot by suggesting that Marks was cheating on her husband at one point during their marriage.

Before the first season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” began filming, Marks revealed that she and her husband were separated, but, as viewers saw, they had reconvened by the time of filming.

“My kids were surprisingly very supportive [of the separation],” Marks revealed to Us Weekly in December 2020. “I mean, by the time they knew anything, they were all out of the house and they were very much like, ‘You know what, Mom, we want you and dad to be happy, do what you guys need to do to be happy, whatever that means for you,’ and I was very relieved. I’ll be honest. It was a huge relief and a huge burden off of me.” So, how is the couple doing today? Is Marks still together with her husband? Yes, Marks and her husband Seth are still together. Here’s what you need to know:

Marks Said That the Show Saved Her Marriage

Even though it may have been painful at times, Marks revealed during a January 2021 interview with Page Six that “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” had actually saved her marriage. “I think I’m probably the only one in the world who can say ‘Housewives,’ coupled with COVID, saved my marriage,” Marks revealed to the outlet at the time.

Marks continued, “I think had [the pandemic] happened six months prior, it would have ended in divorce, but because we had gone through this whole process, both in our marital therapy and the process of ‘Housewives’ — which really forced us to communicate in ways that we really had just been avoiding and denying — we were at a place already by the time that COVID hit, where we were actually really communicating with each other well and understanding and respecting each other’s feelings, which had not been the case for years.”

Marks Revealed That There Were Times in Her Marriage When They Had Little to No Communication

During a January 2021 appearance on HollywoodLife’s TV Talk on Instagram Live, Marks revealed that there were times in her marriage where she and her husband had little to no communication with each other.

“We had been separated on and off for a really long time, hiding it from our children, hiding it from everyone except each other because our children didn’t know and that put us in a corner where we just didn’t address anything, so we had no communication basically other than transactional stuff like college tuitions due, whatever, nonsense,” Marks said during the appearance.

However, Marks really credits a combination of therapy and “The Real Housewives” for helping to fix the marriage. “We worked with our own therapist and Housewives, I call it glam therapy,” Marks said. “It’s not real therapy because everybody’s hearing it, but if you embrace the process, it is very therapeutic. It really is. Assuming I return, yes of course you will see a lot of mine and Seth’s dynamic. It’s my husband. It’s a huge part of my life.”

Viewers can catch the season two premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” on Sunday, September 12, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

