Meredith Marks Dragged for Post About Jen Shah’s Innocence

Meredith Marks is being dragged on Reddit after she posted about someone being innocent until proven guilty on her Instagram Stories the night before Jen Shah pled guilty to “conspiracy to commit wire fraud.”

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star has been supporting Shah in recent weeks, and was even spotted with her in New York City ahead of her trial, according to Page Six.

“For those of you who may not know this: I live in the United States of America. In the US, one has a right to a trial and is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Marks wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding a pink heart and the peace sign emoji.

Less than 24 hours later, Shah made a surprise court appearance where she entered a guilty plea days before of her scheduled trial was set to begin. The reality star faces up to 30 years behind bars, though she likely reached a plea deal ahead of her July 11, 2022, appearance.

Shortly after the news was reported, fans took to social media to react to Shah’s guilty plea — and many brought up Marks’ Instagram post from the day before.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Took to Reddit to React to Marks’ Comment After Shah’s Court Appearance

At the time of this writing, Marks has not made a comment about Shah’s decision to enter a guilty plea. However, based on the post she uploaded to her Instagram Stories on July 10, 2022, it seems obvious that she was just as surprised by Shah’s plea as the rest of the watching world.

“Innocent until pleading guilty!!” one person wrote, mocking Marks.

“Dear Meredith Marks, Way to throw all your support behind this human trash bag. You were already a terrible housewife, and now you just look like an awful person,” someone else added.

“I see Meredith already deleted her story,” a third Redditor added.

“I was definitely a Meredith fan and thought she was actually pretty smart in general and in how she was handling the show and the women. But that ‘innocent until proven guilty’ bulls***, especially coming from someone with a law degree, killed any positive feelings towards her. She got scammed by a scammer and doubled down,” a fourth comment read.

Shah Will Be Sentenced in November 2022

The judge presiding over the case did accept Shah’s change of plea and a hearing for her sentencing has been scheduled for November 2022, according to Page Six.

When the judge asked her specifically what she was guilty of, Shah responded, “Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry,” according to Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press.

Fans took to Reddit to react.

“Literally her best move. She was going to go down hard,” one Redditor commented on a thread following the news.

“I couldn’t believe she was going for a full jury trial with what she was facing. Pleading guilty was her best bet. Sentencing will be interesting,” someone else wrote.

“What a waste of money she made of fighting this s*** up until the very end. Honestly disrespectful to her mom (who gave her her retirement money) and her husband and kids who need that money to support themselves. Coach is probably Ride or Die for her but if my spouse wasted money selfishly like that it would definitely put a fracture in our relationship,” a third comment read.

