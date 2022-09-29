Real Housewives Star Says Jen Shah ‘Needs Some Support’ Now

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 3 premieres on Wednesday, September 28, and fans will be able to see the progression of Jen Shah’s legal situation. As fans know, Shah pleaded guilty in July 2022 in federal court.

Shah was initally arrested in March 2021, with her arrest documented on RHOSLC, and while filming of season 3 wrapped earlier in 2022, Bravo cameras were present in the lead up to Shah’s court appearance in July, Page Six reported.

According to the publication, Shah’s plea deal included the RHOSLC star pleading guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing for her part in an alleged nationwide telemarketing scheme.

In exchange, the U.S. attorney agreed to drop the charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah admitted in court that she “agreed with others to commit with wire fraud” and “knew it misled” victims, including more than 10 who were older than 55, NBC wrote.

Shah faces a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for November 28. One of Shah’s staunchest defenders in the lead-up to her trial, RHOSLC star Meredith Marks, opened up about where she stands with Shah now ahead of the season 3 premiere.

Marks Said She Reconnected With Shah & That Her Co-Star Needs Support

In an interview with Page Six, Marks said that she and Shah are “still speaking.” She added, “more than ever, I think she probably needs some support from people around her.” Marks, who was dragged on social media for posting about being innocent until proven guilty the night before Shah’s guilty plea, said the 3rd season of the Bravo show would go into more detail about Shah’s case.

“You’ll see a lot unfold and have a much better level of understanding of the place she was coming from — I can’t say in terms of her plea, that I have no idea — but just in general, emotionally,” Marks shared. “You’ll see a lot of how she and I reconnect.”

Marks and Shah had a heated feud but reconciled at the season 2 reunion and in the lead up to Shah’s guilty plea in July 2022, was in New York City supporting her co-star before her trial. “I believed that, at a minimum, Jen believed in her own innocence because she said she was innocent,” Marks confessed to Page Six.

Marks Said It Was Surprising to See Shah Plead Guilty & Said She Hopes Season 3 Will Explore That

“It was surprising that she took a plea — it was surprising, for sure, that she took a plea,” Marks told Page Six in the same interview. “Because, if anything, I thought that she would at least go to trial. But hopefully we get to see the backstory on how that all unfolded.”

As to why she was so vehement in her support of Shah, Marks explained, “We live in the US. We have a justice system here. She was slated for a jury trial. So, in my view, it was not up to me to try to determine her guilt or innocence at any level. That’s why we have the justice system that we have.”

She added, “It is still an open case. She has not been sentenced, so it’s nothing she can speak freely about. So that’s why I would never [her] ask any questions either — because I know she can’t talk about it.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 3 airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

