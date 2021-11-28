Meredith Marks Called out Jen Shah for ‘Fake’ Louis Vuitton Email

Meredith Marks clapped back at Jen Shah after over an alleged email from Louis Vuitton.

On season 2, episode 11 of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” viewers saw the arrest of Jen for alleged fraud. After the arrest, as the wives gathered to discuss what had happened, Meredith mentioned that Jen was “red-flagged” at Louis Vuitton for paying for her purchases in cash.

Shortly after that episode aired Jen took to Instagram to share an alleged email she recieved from Louis Vuitton, discrediting Meredith’s claims, but the email itself raised additional red flags with fans.

“I don’t think Louis Vuitton, a luxury conglomerate would be freely disclosing their customers information or engaging in real housewives petty drama,” a fan wrote on the post.

“Because Louis Vuitton would say which housewife is flagged… this is not legitimate, Louis Vuitton would also not bad mouth another patron or use this verbiage…. Classy, real classy Jen,” another wrote.

Some just simply called the email fake, outright.

“Its the fake email for me,” a fan wrote. “They would never respond to such nonsense this is so fake,” another commented.

The email allegedly came from louis.vuitton@louisvuitton.com and confirmed Jen was not flagged. It also allegedly revealed a housewife who was flagged, but the email was censored so no name was given.

Meredith Shared a Screenshot Allegedly Proving the Louis Vuitton Email Didn’t Even Exist

Meredith is ON JEN'S ASS!!! I FKING CAN'T! 😎😭😂 #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/R0Ou7jvkLr — LOU E PETTY (@loutfieliasAL) November 27, 2021

On Novemeber 27, 2021, Meredith shared a screenshot on her Instagram story with the caption, “What I would not do is post info from a fake e-mail and pretend that it’s truth from LVMH.”

The photo accompanied is half the original email Jen shared and half an email message saying, “address not found” in regards to the louis.vuitton@louisvuitton.com email address.

But fans aren’t sold on Meredith’s side of the story either.

“I still confused LOL like There’s so many celebrities in the music industry, social media etc that shop in Luxury stores and with pay in cash so why would Jen get flagged just for ‘paying in cash’ too?” someone tweeted.

Another fan chimed in to agree that cash transactions are normal in high-end stores.

“I work in luxury fashion and a brand would never flag a client for consistently paying in cash. It actually very common practice and brands don’t question where or how the cash came to be.”

A Housewife Was Reportedly Banned From Loius Vuitton for ‘Reselling Loads of Merchandise’

According to Radar Online, “several months ago” a source told Instagram page Deuxmoi that a housewife, “not East coast and NOT OC,” had been “placed on Louis Vuitton’s Do Not Sell list for two years minimum because she was caught buying/reselling loads of merchandise.”

At the time, fans had thought the housewife was RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley but after the Louis Vuitton email, fans began to think otherwise.

“Woah that blind item about a Housewife and Louis Vuitton was about Jen? Interesting… Everyone thought it was Dorit…” a fan tweeted on November 14, 2021.

Oh please…this is not about me. https://t.co/nxmcEIVQGi — Jen Shah (@TheRealJenShah) November 15, 2021

Jen retweeted the screenshot on the same day with the caption, “Oh please…this is not about me.”

Jen was arrested on March 30, 2021 and was later charged with “multiple counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering,” according to USA Today.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a press release according to US Weekly. “In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

Jen’s trial was originally set for October 18, 2021, but has since been postponed to March 2022, accroding to US Weekly.

