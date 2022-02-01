Meredith Marks Reacts to Lisa Barlow’s Hot Mic Rant

Meredith Marks has responded to Lisa Barlow’s “hot mic” rant about her on the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on January 30, Marks revealed that she is “still trying to decide” what triggered Barlow’s rant about her, but noted that when Barlow later apologized to her about it, “She told me that somebody told her I said her house was ugly and that’s why she felt that the tirade was justified.”

“I don’t really understand that,” Marks added. ‘That seems quite vapid to me.”

Lisa Barlow Slammed Meredith Marks Following a Heated Dinner During a Cast Trip

The drama between the longtime friends took place following a disastrous Cinco de Mayo dinner during a RHOSLC cast trip to Zion. After Barlow became upset with Marks for constantly defending controversial castmate Mary Cosby, she stormed from the table and said, “I am f***ing done.”

In a confessional, Barlow explained, “You know, no matter what Mary does, Meredith has her back. That’s what I want from my friendship with Meredith. You don’t have to speak for me. Just have my back.”

Barlow’s voice was later captured behind a closed door as she went off on her friend of 10 years.

“Meredith can go f*** herself,” Barlow said, with her mic still on. “I’m done with her. Cause I’m not a f***ng whore and I don’t cheat on my husband. Her and her dumb f***ing family that poses. Why don’t you own a house? Oh wait, you can’t — because your husband changes jobs every five minutes? Fake Meredith is a piece of s*** … f*** you!. That f***ing piece of s*** garbage whore. I f***ng hate her. She’s a whore. She f***ed half of New York! She can go f*** herself.”

Barlow then realized she had her mic still attached and opened the door to toss it out to the crew.

“Here, you can have your mic back,” she told a RHOSLC producer.

Meredith Marks Reacted to Lisa Barlow’s Rant When She Was Asked About it on ‘Watch What Happens Live’





On ‘Watch What Happens Live,” Marks said she had no idea about Barlow’s rant at the time, but “had certain clues” that her friend was upset with her about something.

“But this level of hate is far beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” Marks said. “And the lies she has been spewing. It’s just incomprehensible.”

As for where Barlow got the idea that she “slept with half of New York,” Marks clapped back: “Maybe it’s projecting,” she said.

“I don’t know,” she added, noting that she and her husband, Seth Marks, have been “very honest” about their relationship.

“We have dated other people,” she said. “We have not dated a lot of other people. I could not even have 10 boyfriends, I have never slept with 10 people in my life.”

She also accused Barlow of “projecting” once again with her comment that the Marks family “poses.”

“She’s the one posting a lot of very posed photos on Instagram,” Marks said of Barlow. “I have no idea.”

Marks also defended her husband’s frequent job switches as she explained that the executive’s career requires him to move around a lot. She also pointed out that her husband has “never been fired” from any job. As far as not “affording a house,” Marks said she is actually spending more money now than it would cost to buy a home, but that she is weighing her options as an empty nester.

“I don’t discuss anyone else’s money, I was raised that that’s in very poor taste,” she added. “And I find it kind of repulsive that she’s going there with me.”

Meredith Marks has Hinted She Will Quit RHOSLC

With two RHOSLC exits already likely in the books – on his “Radio Andy” show earlier in January, Cohen said he “got that sense” that Cosby “was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore,” while co-star Jennie Nguyen was fired last week due to her offensive social media activity — Marks could be next.

When a Twitter user asked Marks why she is still part of RHOSLC given that she seems to “hate it,” the VIDA Tequila founder replied, “Good question. I should quit since most of the women enjoy spreading lies about me and my family. Not a problem.”

As for Barlow, an insider told Page Six that her rant “definitely has impacted” her relationship with Marks and that it could cause “permanent damage” between the two. Barlow also told WWHL that she regrets what she said about Marks.

“I have a little rant that I’m not proud of, but I hit my boiling point,” she explained earlier this month.

