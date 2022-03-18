Fans Think Meredith Marks Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ in Old Photo With Son

Jewelry designer Meredith Marks has starred on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” since its premiere season, which aired in 2020. The 50-year-old is a mother to three children, Brooks, Reid, and Chloe, who she shares with her husband, Seth Marks. Brooks has appeared alongside his mother on “RHOSLC” in several episodes.

On December 15, 2021, the 21-year-old took to Instagram to wish his mother a happy birthday. The post featured four pictures and one video of Meredith. The first image showcased the mother-and-son duo standing outside. The following image showed the mother of three holding Brooks when he was a child. The third slide featured a black-and-white photo of the Bravo star sitting on a bench. In the video, Meredith stood on a hoverboard while cleaning her wooden floors. The final shot was a close-up photo of the 50-year-old and Brooks.

“Go shawty its ur birthday 🥳 I love you sooo much mama and am so lucky to have u ❤️ Live it up today & forever! we will only be hoverboard cleaning from now on 🧼🧼❤️,” read the caption of the post.

On March 1, 2022, a Reddit user uploaded Brooks’ childhood photo with his mother on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Meredith Marks pre fillers?!” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Reddit Users Commented on the Picture of Meredith Marks

Quite a few “RHOSLC” fans flocked to the post comments section to share that they believed Meredith looked “unrecognizable” in the picture.

“Unrecognizable. I see ZERO Meredith in there lol,” wrote one commenter.

“Literally unrecognisable,” agreed another.

“it’s so strange that literally not one single part of her face is recognizable. eyes, brows, nose, lips, jaw…….it’s all totally different,” added a different person.

“She looks completely different holy s***,” commented a fourth Reddit user.

“Okay, she’s beautiful now and in this picture, but I would have NO IDEA this was Meredith if I hadn’t been told,” chimed in another.

Several commenters noted that they believed Meredith used to resemble actress Leslie Mann.

“Honestly, I thought she was Leslie Mann,” asserted a Reddit user.

“She looks like Leslie Mann here,” added a different person.

Meredith Marks Shared Whether She Underwent Facial Plastic Surgery in December 2020

BravoTV.com reported that Meredith shared whether she underwent facial plastic surgery on her Instagram Stories in December 2020. She revealed that she has “not had any plastic surgery on [her] face.” The reality television personality noted that she does “like a little bit of Botox.”

“But it needs to be done properly. You see, I have movement,” clarified the Bravo star.

The mother of three went on to say that she does not enjoy facial fillers.

According to People magazine, after a January 2022 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” appearance, fans speculated that Meredith may have had her face cosmetically altered. The “RHOSLC” personality commented on the speculation on Twitter on February 1, 2022.

“As I am being asked about my swollen face on #WWHL, yes my face was swollen that day. No it was not a cosmetic procedure. You can see on my insta story pic taken the next day where the swelling is down. I am human Not every day is perfect. Sorry #rhoslc,” read the tweet, which has been removed.

