Fans Think Meredith Marks Is Lying About Her ‘Swollen’ Face

Meredith Marks made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” and fans were quick to notice that she looked different than normal.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star was in the clubhouse on Sunday, January 30, 2022, after the latest episode of RHOSLC, and fans took to social media to discuss her appearance.

Meredith wore an all white ensemble that was complete with a long coat and pair of matching boots. As she chatted with Andy Cohen, fans were all over social media, many saying that Meredith’s face appeared swollen.

“What happened to Merediths face? It looks BAD,” one Twitter user commented on a WWHL clip.

“It’s like MM’s voice coming out of a stranger’s face,” added another.

“What did she do to her face? I didn’t even know that was her? She looks so different,” a third person tweeted.

On February 1, 2022, Meredith took to social media to address the concerns about her face.

Here’s what you need to know:

Meredith Acknowledged That Her Face Was Swollen but Denied Having Work Done

Meredith saw several messages about her face, and decided to address the masses on social media.

“As I am being asked about my swollen face on #WWHL, yes my face was swollen that day. No it was not a cosmetic procedure. You can see on my insta story pic taken the next day where the swelling is down. I am human. Not every day is perfect. Sorry,” Meredith tweeted.

Several fans responded to the tweet to show support for Meredith, and to let her know that they felt that she looked fine.

“You looked stunning on WWHL. Don’t listen to the haters,” one fan tweeted.

“Don’t apologize queen you looked gorgeous as always,” another tweet read.

“No need to apologize to these haters! They are just pressed because you handled all of the craziness with class. Keep doing you,” a third person responded.

On the flip side, Meredith received additional backlash from fans who simply didn’t believe what she had to say.

“Why would you lie about something so silly? Of course it was cosmetic. And why apologize?” one person wrote.

“As a doctor…NO ONE has allergy reactions like that. Just own it,” added another.

“It’s no one’s business what she does but when she addresses haters she should be honest,” another Twitter user added.

“No one’s face is that swollen unless they have been on prednisone. Stop the insanity,” a fourth tweet read.

Meredith Looked ‘Unrecognizable’ in a Post She Shared in January

Meredith’s recent appearance on WWHL certainly isn’t the first time that people questioned the way she looked. Back on January 15, 2022, Meredith shared a couple of snaps of herself wearing a blinged out dress.

While Meredith received plenty of positive feedback on Instagram, it didn’t take fans to flock to Reddit to share their feelings on Meredith’s photos.

“Ma’am, you do not look like that,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the photos.

“She does know we see her real face on the television right,” added another.

“THIS CANNOT BE REAL LMAO,” a third comment read.

“Meredith Marks looking like a whole other person,” a fourth person wrote.

