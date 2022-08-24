Fans React to Picture of RHOSLC Star Meredith Marks on a Yacht

On August 14, 2022, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks took to Instagram to share three photos of herself. The pictures featured the reality television personality posing on a yacht. In the first two images, she wore a white cover-up with a tan waist belt. The final snap showed her sporting a sheer black and gold cover-up.

“Boating life 🛥,” read the caption of the post.

Several Instagram users took to the post’s comments section to compliment Marks.

“You look absolutely Beautiful, Fantastic, Gorgeous and Fabulous. You’re always a Dream made Woman❤,” wrote a commenter.

“Giving Angelina Jolie vibes,” added another.

“The epitome of elegance and grace,” shared a different person.

“You look like Angelina Jolie with you hair pulled back in a ponytail like that 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” chimed in a fourth person.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About the Photo

A Reddit user uploaded the first image from Marks’ Instagram post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“A woman who purports to be Meredith is in a yacht somewhere,” read the caption of the post.

Some Bravo fans shared their thoughts on the picture.

“She looks like a hologram,” wrote a commenter.

“Meredith? I don’t believe it,” added another.

“Meredith is gorgeous but this is giving first time using FaceTune. She needs to send her pictures to Brooks before posting them because yes, Meredith, we all know what the smooth and detail effects look like. Especially when they’re at 100%,” chimed in a third Reddit user.

A different social media user shared the picture in a separate Reddit thread on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few RHOSLC viewers took to the post’s comments section.

“That must be a new friend of in the first pic because that CANNOT be Meredith,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“I can never fully cope with Meredith’s horrible face tunes. It does not compute with the well-spoken person on the show. San Tropez is making me so embarrassed,” shared another.

“who is that in the first picture,” added a different person.

“She need to stop with the facetuning,” stated a commenter.

“Why would someone as beautiful as Meredith be this insecure? Her incredible vanity doesn’t match with her personality – it’s kind of embarrassing. Like with someone like Scheana [Shay] on VPR, obviously shes vain AF but she owns it and laughs at herself. Therefore it’s hard to call her out on it because she does it first. With Meredith – she seems like she thinks too highly of herself to admit she’s deeply insecure and takes extreme measures to be beautiful,” shared a commenter.

“Did Meredith get work done or did she get too photoshop/filter happy?? 👀” asked a Reddit user.

Meredith Marks Celebrated Her Son’s Birthday in July 2022

As fans are aware, Marks is a mother to three children, Reid, Brooks, and Chloe. In July 2022, the reality television personality celebrated Brooks’ 23rd birthday on Instagram. The posts featured pictures taken of the New York University graduate throughout his childhood and adulthood.

“Happy 23rd birthday to my sweet shining light @brooksmarks! You are my spirit animal and I could not be more proud of the beautiful soul that you are 💖❤️🥳💖❤️🥳,” wrote Marks in the caption of the post, uploaded on July 28, 2022.

