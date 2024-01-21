Meredith Marks Addresses if She Thinks Castmates Shared Information to Reality Von Tease

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks is addressing speculation that her castmates leaked information to the RHOSLC-focused Instagram account, Reality Von Tease.



During the January 19 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Marks referenced that her castmate, Heather Gay, revealed Monica Garcia was involved in running the Reality Von Tease account in the season 4 finale. During the podcast episode, Shay asked if Marks believed her RHOSLC co-stars “shared intel or gossip” about the cast to Reality Von Tease throughout the years. The jewelry designer stated that she believed it could be possible.

“I think it’s possible, I mean I don’t know,” said Marks. “I do know that I’ve been sent some screenshots and certain things castmates have shared, in the past, that they’ve probably should not have. So I think it’s possible. I doubt it was much because I feel like we probably would have seen it.”

She explained that she believed one of the individuals who ran Reality Von Tease would have revealed if they had received information from a RHOSLC star.

“I feel like somebody probably would have shared it. So it’s possible but probably not,” said Marks.

Meredith Marks Addressed Rumors About Monica Garcia & Lisa Barlow’s Ring

During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Marks also addressed rumors that Garcia stole Lisa Barlow’s $60,000 ring. As fans are aware, Garcia, who joined the show’s cast during season 4, has denied the allegations.

Marks stated that she did not believe Garcia had anything to do with the disappearance of Barlow’s jewelry. She explained she did not think Garcia was in the airport bathroom at the time the ring went missing.

“What are the odds that Monica was in the bathroom? At that moment, when it fell, found it, stole it. Like, no. I just – it seems like a little crazy to me,” said Marks. “It just does. And I don’t even think she was in [the bathroom] originally. I think she went in later to help.”

Heather Gay & Andy Cohen Discussed the RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion

During a November 2023 Variety interview, Gay spoke about her relationship with Garcia. She stated she would not be willing to film with Garcia in future seasons of RHOSLC.

“I don’t think I ever will. Ever. It’s pretty definitive for myself,” said Gay. “I can’t speak for my other cast members. But for me, it’s pretty clear.”

She also stated that she and Garcia did not resolve their issues at the season 4 reunion.

Bravo producer Andy Cohen shared his thoughts about moderating the RHOSLC season 4 reunion on a January 2023 episode of his radio program, “Radio Andy.” He stated that he was surprised with how Garcia handled herself during the reunion. The father of two said he believed that Garcia should have considered being nicer to her castmates, instead of furthering their contentious relationships.

“It was interesting for me that she came out so hard on the others. When you think about the idea that, okay, this is your reunion to kind of get them on your side again,” said the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

He also explained why the identity of Reality Von Tease was not fully addressed in the first two parts of the reunion.

“If we had started with the Reality Von Tease, then where do you go from there?” asked Cohen.