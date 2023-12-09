Meredith Marks Teases ‘Explosive’ RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 4 reunion was filmed on November 20, and Meredith Marks recently teased that it was an “explosive” one for the cast members.

Marks told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast on December 4 that there were quite a few showdowns between reality stars during the reunion, including Monica Garcia and Heather Gay. “Explosive would probably be the first word I would use,” she said about the two women’s feud.

“It was definitely a lot,” she continued. “It was crazy… There was a lot of just explosive behavior in general.” She laughed that the reunion host, Andy Cohen, got really upset at times. “I’ve never seen Andy quite as irritated as he was with us that day,” she shared. “It was a lot of him losing it, you know? Nothing too crazy, but he definitely got a little upset a few times — several times.”

Despite the explosiveness, Marks said no one left mid-reunion. “Everyone sat and dealt with their stuff,” she revealed. “Everyone really did. It’s one thing I will say. Whether you liked the answers you got or not, you got answers.”

Meredith Marks Said Heather Gay & Monica Garcia Were Both in the ‘Hot Seat’ at the Reunion

Marks specifically mentioned a spotlight on Garcia and Gay, both of whom were seated in the first chairs next to Cohen. She said Gay was put in the “hot seat” and “had a lot to answer for and really had her feet held to the fire, for sure.” She added, “And Monica, too.”

Although Gay and Garcia started the RHOSLC season on a positive note and began exploring a friendship, news broke right before the season 4 reunion was filmed that Beauty Lab + Laser, Gay’s business, had sued Garcia claiming a missed payment. Garcia counter-sued the business claiming “botched” injections, The Sun reported.

Whitney Rose Shared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ That She Didn’t Get a Lot of Answers at the Reunion

Play

Whitney Rose recently joined Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” and the two teased the upcoming RHOSLC reunion. Cohen described it as “really intense” while Rose said she was “still digesting it.”

Cohen asked Rose where she stood with Garcia and she hinted that the reunion didn’t help them resolve their issues. She told the host that she went into the reunion wanting answers but what she got was “the exact opposite.”

Marks also didn’t find resolution at the RHOSLC reunion, she admitted to ET. She said she left with “a lot of unanswered questions” that viewers would see unfold over the coming episodes. Although she revealed that she went to the reunion with 14 pages of typed notes, the cast didn’t get to cover everything and it would probably need to be rehashed in the future.

As for the cast members at the season 4 reunion, Cohen shot down the rumor that was circulating that former co-star Jen Shah joined the reunion by video call from prison. He shared on his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” that she didn’t join in and also teased that the reunion might be in three parts due to all the topics covered.

