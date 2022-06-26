RHOSLC Fans Don’t Recognize Meredith Marks in Throwback Pics

Meredith Marks threw fans off with her throwback pics.

The 50-year-old “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star shared a slideshow on social media that showed her as a young wife and mom, as well as more recent photos of her family.

Viewers have seen Marks’ husband, Seth, and her son Brooks, frequently on the Bravo reality show. Fans have also briefly seen her daughter, Chloe, on the show. But when Marks recently posted the flashback photos of her family, fans were stunned by two things: How different she looked, and the fact that she has a third child.

Here’s what you need to know:

Meredith Marks Is ‘Unrecognizable’ in Old Family Photos

In a series of photos shared on her Instagram page, Marks posed with her family. The first pic was a throwback from the early 2000s when all of her kids were little. Other pics showed the young family on vacation. The RHOSLC star also included a recent picture of her stunning brood. Marks tagged the post with her husband and children Brooks, Chloe, and Reid’s names.

Fans hit the comment section to reveal they did not recognize Marks at all.

“Is that Meredith?” one fan asked.

“You look completely different now!” another commenter wrote to Marks.

“Unrecognizable and beautiful family,” a third chimed in.

“I’m so confused…. Who are the people in these pics?” another commenter wanted to know.

“That first pic is you??? Dang,” another wrote to Marks.

Other commenters noted that there was “an extra kid there.”

“Looks nothing like you. You have a third child?” another asked.

When one fan wrote, “I didn’t know you have 3 children,” Marks replied, “Yes.”

According to Page Six, as of January 2022 Marks and her husband had been married for 25 years and their oldest son Reid, was 25, Brooks was 22, and Chloe was 20.

Meredith Marks Has Denied Having Plastic Surgery

The throwback photos of Marks showed her with lighter hair, but her face also looked different. Considering some of the pics were taken nearly 20 years ago, it’s no surprise that she hasn’t stayed the same. But Marks has long been the subject of plastic surgery rumors.

In December 2020, she shot down speculation that she’s had work done. “I have not had any plastic surgery on my face,” she said in a fan Q&A, per Bravo Style & Living.

Marks added, “I do like a little bit of Botox, but it needs to be done properly.”

Marks also revealed that she is “not a fan of filler.”

But after an appearance in “Watch What Happens Live” earlier in 2022, the plastic surgery rumors swirled again as some fans questioned Marks’ “swollen” looking face.

“As I am being asked about my swollen face on #WWHL, yes my face was swollen that day. No it was not a cosmetic procedure,” she tweeted in February 2022. “You can see on my insta story pic taken the next day where the swelling is down. I am human. Not every day is perfect. Sorry.”

