How Meryl Streep Worked RHOBH Into an Interview

Oscar-award-winning actress Meryl Streep shared that she is a fan of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in a promotional interview for the Netflix movie, “Don’t Look Up,” as reported by Buzzfeed. The 2021 film, written by Adam McKay, follows Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) as they try to convince uninterested government officials that there will be “an extinction-level event” in a matter of months. While speaking on a December 2021 Entertainment Weekly panel, McKay shared that he was inspired to write the script because of his “burgeoning terror about the climate crisis.”

During a zoom interview with the “Don’t Look Up” cast, the moderator, Jenelle Riley, noted that the film’s stars improvise some of their lines.

“How do you sort of find that balance between finding the comedy and also, you know, making it feel real? Because I know that people like this exist but it almost seems absurd,” asked the Variety editor.

Streep, who starred as President Janie Orlean, explained that the film mirrors “ life, right now.” She noted that she is aware of the climate crisis but enjoys escapism through reality television.

“it’s happening right now and what do I do? I go and watch ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ I do that. We do this. I know. I’m reading everything about the climate and it does feel overwhelming,” explained the actress.

Streep’s mention of “RHOBH” noticeably pleased known Bravo enthusiast Jennifer Lawrence.

The 72-year-old went on to say that “when [she] saw the film,” she immediately wanted to find a way to help lessen the threat of climate change.

“It’s so energizing in a weird way, this film because you come out and you go oh okay, now f*** it. This is what we have to pay attention to. It all flows from this if we don’t survive you know we won’t be able to watch Housewives,” quipped Streep.

Meryl Streep Made Similar Comments During an Entertainment Weekly Panel

Streep made similar comments about escapism in face of the climate crisis during the December 2021 Entertainment Weekly panel. McKay shared his frustration that media prioritizes entertaining stories over information about climate change.

“It is crazy that the livable atmosphere is collapsing right now and yet, you turn on the TV and you see a story about a bear that got into a canoe,” stated the filmmaker.

Streep responded to the former “Saturday Night Live” writer by stating that “it’s absurdity but it’s so human.”

“We all want to pay attention to the things that are fun and engage us and make us feel glad to be alive. This idea of making a film that’s funny that makes that point is maybe something that breaks through we hope. We hope that it does,” shared the “Sophie’s Choice” star.

Meryl Streep Shared She Appreciated Her Co-Star Jonah Hill

During a December 2021 appearance on “The Today Show,” alongside her co-star Jonah Hill, Streep shared why she appreciated “Don’t Look Up.” She described the film as “gallows humor” and noted that Hill’s improvisation abilities elevated the movie’s humor.

“Adam McKay gave us a great script but he also gave us complete liberty to – gave [Hill] completely liberty to say whatever he wanted,” stated the actress.

