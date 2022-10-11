Real Housewife Was ‘Held in Captivity’ by Ex-Husband, Co-Star Jokes

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby announced in April 2022 that she and her husband of almost eight years Michael Darby had decided to split.

According to Ashley Darby’s statement to Bravo’s Daily Dish, the two “are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures.”

However, ahead of the premiere of RHOP’s 7th season, Darby’s co-star Mia Thornton joked that it seemed as though Darby had been “held in captivity” in her marriage and is now “free.” In an interview with Page Six, Thornton said, “Ashley’s in a good space, right? She is just glowing, she’s TikToking, she’s booty-shaking everywhere. I love to see it. I love to see beautiful women, beautiful moms living life, being free.”

The mother of three added that Darby “looks free,” adding, “Like, she’s been held in captivity and now she’s been let free.”

Ashley Darby Announced Her Split From Her Husband in April 2022 But Indicated That It Was Amicable

Ashley Darby, 34, shares her sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 19 months, with Michael Darby, 63. The Bravo star announced that the two were separating on April 19, 2022, in a statement shared with the Daily Dish. “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward,” she revealed. “Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”

The statement indicated that their split was amicable and that they will “always love and respect each other” and work together to raise their sons. The former couple’s rollercoaster relationship was documented on RHOP, including allegations that Michael Darby had been unfaithful. In season 4, he was accused of groping a cameraman, according to ScreenRant. The RHOP husband apologized and the charges were eventually dropped.

However, Ashley Darby said in their breakup announcement that they know “there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision,” but that there wasn’t one single “root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways.”

The RHOP Premiere Showed Ashley Darby Struggling With Her Next Step Amid Her Divorce

#RHOP Season 7 Premiere Sneak Peek — Ashley talks to her family about Michael, & reveals she hasn’t hired a lawyer. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/xWfIvB64Ep — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) October 4, 2022

The Sunday night premiere of RHOP saw Ashley Darby share that things are still amicable between her and her estranged husband as they were in the process of buying a home together under an LLC.

The Bravo housewife opened up about her plans to her uncle and mother, telling them she wanted to proceed with divorcing her husband even though they were going to buy a house together. “I have made it very clear to everyone that I am just starting this process,” she said, adding that she doesn’t have all the answers yet.

Both her family members expressed concern with Darby’s decision to buy a home with her ex, and her uncle advised her in no uncertain terms that she should be retaining a lawyer to get expert advice on how to move forward.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 7 airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

