‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Diagnosed With Cancer

One of the women from the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” has shared some scary news. Mia Thornton has been diagnosed with cancer. The reality star announced the news on February 25, 2022, a week after she got a call from her doctor.

“Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

Thornton did not go into any details about what type of cancer she has, her treatment plan, or her prognosis.

Thornton joined the cast of RHOP during season 6. The 37-year-old has a degree in Neuromuscular Massage Therapy and has been a part of the Massage Envy franchise. Additionally, Thornton developed The Joint Chiropractic, which has several locations in the U.S.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thornton & Her Husband Have Been ‘Overwhelmed’ Following Her Diagnosis

Following Thornton’s diagnosis, she and her husband have been left with the emotional rollercoaster that many face after receiving such news.

“You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion [Gordon] and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong,” Thornton’s caption continued.

“I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me. I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered,” she added.

Thornton Received a lot of Positive Feedback, Love & Prayers From Fans

Thornton went on to say that her post was a “message from [her] heart.” She also reminded her friends, fans, and followers to “Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last.”

The comments section of the post filled up with well wishes for the reality star. Quite a few people going through something similar also commented on the post.

“I am currently experiencing the same thing. Just put one foot in front of the other. My thoughts and prayers are with you,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Thanks for sharing. I am going through a similar situation and trying to remain hopeful and optimistic through it all. Good luck to you,” added another.

“Praying for you, God is a healer,” a third comment read.

“You got this! I am praying for peace of mind, healing and continues support and happiness to come you and your families way,” a fourth person wrote.

Fans on Reddit also shared their feelings on Thornton, almost all wishing her the best as she navigates this new journey.

“Such a nightmare. Really hope everything goes well and she is ok,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about Thornton’s diagnosis.

“F*** cancer. I really hope everything goes well for her. There’s something about Mia that I actually like plus she looks great in this picture,” added another.

